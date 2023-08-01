Listing of Lithuanian Government Bonds on Baltic Bond list

Lithuanian Government Bonds will be listed on Nasdaq Baltic Bond list on August 02, 2023: Issuer's full name Lithuanian Government Issuer's short name LTG Securities ISIN code LT0000630105 Securities maturity date 2026-08-02 ??Face amount value of the issue, EUR 70 000 000 Orderbook short name LTGB039026D Coupon rate, % 3.9 Coupon payment dates on August 2 from 2024 until 2026 Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.