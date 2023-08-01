Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.08.2023
WKN: A2DW24 | ISIN: SE0008091664 | Ticker-Symbol: 5LU
Frankfurt
01.08.23
08:09 Uhr
0,008 Euro
+0,003
+52,00 %
01.08.2023 | 11:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Simris Group AB (408/23)

With effect from August 02, 2023, the subscription rights in Simris Group AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including August 11, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   SIMRIS TR B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020552230              
Order book ID:  299389                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from August 02, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Simris Group
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 


Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   SIMRIS BTA B              
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020552248              
Order book ID:  299390                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
