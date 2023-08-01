Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Simris Group AB (408/23)

With effect from August 02, 2023, the subscription rights in Simris Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including August 11, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: SIMRIS TR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020552230 Order book ID: 299389 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from August 02, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Simris Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: SIMRIS BTA B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020552248 Order book ID: 299390 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB