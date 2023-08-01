Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of NeoDynamics AB (409/23)

With effect from August 02, 2023, the unit rights in NeoDynamics AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including August 11, 2023. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: NEOD UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020552727 Order book ID: 299391 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from August 02, 2023, the paid subscription units in NeoDynamics AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: NEOD BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020552735 Order book ID: 299392 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB