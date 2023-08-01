Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.08.2023
WKN: A2PAVR | ISIN: SE0011563410 | Ticker-Symbol: E76
Frankfurt
01.08.23
08:01 Uhr
0,016 Euro
-0,004
-19,80 %
01.08.2023 | 11:46
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of NeoDynamics AB (409/23)

With effect from August 02, 2023, the unit rights in NeoDynamics AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including August 11, 2023. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   NEOD UR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020552727              
Order book ID:  299391                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from August 02, 2023, the paid subscription units in NeoDynamics AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 


Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   NEOD BTU                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020552735              
Order book ID:  299392                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
