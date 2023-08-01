Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.08.2023
GlobeNewswire
01.08.2023 | 13:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment for instrument issued by Morgan Stanley on STO Warrants to STO Warrants Extend ME (29/23)

As from August 02, 2023, the following instrument listed on STO Warrants will
change market segment to STO Warrants Extend ME. 

The ISIN code and long name will remain unchanged.



ISIN    Long name    Current Market   New Market Segment as of    
               Segment       effective date         
GB00BQRK8M MINI L CRNX   STO Warrants    STO Warrants Extend ME     
28      AVA 1                               
GB00BQRK8N MINI L CRNX   STO Warrants    STO Warrants Extend ME     
35      AVA 2                               




For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
