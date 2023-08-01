Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment for instrument issued by Morgan Stanley on STO Warrants to STO Warrants Extend ME (29/23)

As from August 02, 2023, the following instrument listed on STO Warrants will change market segment to STO Warrants Extend ME. The ISIN code and long name will remain unchanged. ISIN Long name Current Market New Market Segment as of Segment effective date GB00BQRK8M MINI L CRNX STO Warrants STO Warrants Extend ME 28 AVA 1 GB00BQRK8N MINI L CRNX STO Warrants STO Warrants Extend ME 35 AVA 2 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.