FOXTONS GROUP

Foxtons' interim results highlighted revenue and margin expansion as well as market share gains, evidence of success in rolling out the new strategy, which focuses growth on non-cyclical revenue streams and decouples performance from sales market cycles. If the strategy succeeds, over the medium term Foxtons expects margins to expand by c 500bp and operating profit to more than double. We retain our base case valuation of 59p/share, which implies c 50% upside, and our preferred 'bull' case valuation of 124p/share.

