Ackroo to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2023 on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 & 1x1 Meetings on Thursday, September 7, 2023

HAMILTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / Ackroo Inc. (TSXV:AKR)(OTC PINK:AKRFF) (the "Company"),a loyalty marketing, payments and point-of-sale technology and services provider, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2023 on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 4 pm PST. Steve Levely, CEO of Ackroo, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2023

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Time: 7 pm Eastern Time (4 pm Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48838

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Ackroo, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2023, please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Fairmont Waterfront Vancouver (BC).

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2023 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About Ackroo

Through vendor and industry consolidation, Ackroo provides marketing, payment and point-of-sale solutions for merchants of all sizes. Ackroo's self-serve, data driven, cloud-based marketing platform helps merchants in-store and online process and manage loyalty, gift card and promotional transactions at the point of sale. Ackroo's payment services provide merchants with low-cost payment processing options through some of the world's largest payment technology and service providers. Ackroo's hybrid management and point-of-sale solutions help manage and optimize the general operations for niche industry's including automotive dealers. All solutions are focused on helping to consolidate, simplify and improve the merchant marketing, payments and point-of sale ecosystem for their clients. Ackroo is headquartered in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit: www.ackroo.com.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Contact:

Steve Levely

Chief Executive Officer | Ackroo

Tel: 416-360-5619 x730

Email: slevely@ackroo.com

