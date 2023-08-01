Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Einstieg jetzt: Große Turnaroundspekulation angestoßen!? Nicht verpassen: Fast 600 % bis zum Hoch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P4JC | ISIN: KYG6981F1090 | Ticker-Symbol: 4WO
Frankfurt
01.08.23
09:15 Uhr
1,070 Euro
+0,060
+5,94 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
PEIJIA MEDICAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PEIJIA MEDICAL LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0401,12015:36
1,0401,13015:39
PR Newswire
01.08.2023 | 14:06
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Peijia Medical: Peija Medical Announces First Chinese Patient Implanted with TaurusTrio Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement System

SUZHOU, China, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peijia Medical (HKG:9996), a leading Chinese domestic player in the high-growth transcatheter valve therapeutic and neurointerventional procedural medical device markets, announced on July 31, 2023 that the first Chinese patient of the multi-center registration clinical trial for TaurusTrio Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) system has been enrolled. TaurusTrio is the licensed-in Trilogy Heart Valve System for Aortic Regurgitation (AR) from JenaValve Technology, Inc. The first implant was successfully completed by Professors Yongjian Wu and Guangyuan Song at Beijing An Zhen Hospital, Capital Medical University on July 26, 2023.


"We are pleased to have safely implanted the first patient in China with the TaurusTrio TAVR System," said Dr. Yi Zhang, Chief Executive Officer of Peija Medical. "The trial reinforces our goals of improving care in the field of cardiology and expanding TAVR systems within China. We are looking forward to our continued partnership with American company, JenaValve and presenting further data from the clinical trial at a future date."

The clinical trial of the TaurusTrio TAVR system is designed to assess the safety and efficacy of the system for treating patients with native symptomatic, severe AR, who are judged by a Heart Team (including a cardiac surgeon), to be at high or greater risk for surgical aortic valve replacement. The result of this clinical trial would be included in the Company's future submission of registration application to the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA).

As of now, no transfemoral TAVR system for AR has been approved by the NMPA in China. In June 2023, TaurusTrio TAVR system was accepted by the Special Review and Approval Procedure for innovative medical devices of the NMPA.

In January 2022, Peijia Medical obtained an exclusive license from JenaValve for developing, manufacturing and commercializing Trilogy Heart Valve System in the Greater China region. On May 12, 2023, the successful completion of the first two commercial implants with the Trilogy Heart Valve System took place in Hong Kong.

About the Company

Peijia Medical (09996.HK) was established in 2012 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China. Peijia Medical focuses on the high-growth interventional procedural medical device market in China, and aims to become a world-renowned medical device platform that provides comprehensive treatment solutions for structural heart and neurovascular diseases. The Company now has two generations of TAVR systems and fifteen neurointerventional devices commercialized in China and various innovative product candidates at different stage of development. For more information about Peija visit peijamedical.com/about.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2166829/image_1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2166853/PEIJIA_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/peija-medical-announces-first-chinese-patient-implanted-with-taurustrio-transcatheter-aortic-valve-replacement-system-301890324.html

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.