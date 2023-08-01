Company's Continuous Innovation Roadmap Helps Customers Work Better, Smarter, and Faster

Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK), the world's leading cloud platform for assured, integrated reporting, announced today that the power of Generative AI is now available on its cloud platform. This technology has the potential to revolutionize the business reporting market by further boosting productivity and efficiency, enabling insights that lead to better and faster data-driven decisions.

Generative AI is deeply integrated across the Workiva platform, providing a rich user experience and enabling customers to leverage the new capabilities anywhere in their workflow. This includes the ability to author, edit, and rewrite content across the company's entire suite of solutions, ultimately shifting users from being content producers to content editors, helping to streamline workflows, and freeing up time to focus on greater value-add tasks. Additionally, users will have access to a digital thought partner and a productivity enhancer that can answer free-form questions anytime during their workflow.

"Adding Generative AI to our platform's capabilities is the latest advancement in our innovation story," said David Haila, EVP and Chief Technology Officer for Workiva. "Given the increasing stakeholder scrutiny of private and public entities, our platform and technology have never been more relevant. Off-the-shelf foundational Generative AI models become increasingly more important and can produce targeted responses when extended with Workiva's domain knowledge and proprietary data. This is our point of differentiation. We believe we are leading a new wave of innovation in which transformative business value will be achieved through a combination of human expertise, contextual data, and the responsible use of Generative AI technology."

Workiva's commitment to the responsible use of AI ensures human judgment, ethical considerations, data privacy, and transparency always guide the adoption of AI-generated content. The company's open ecosystem approach will let customers decide which industry-leading large language model, including those from Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure, best fit their needs. Additionally, Workiva users will never have to move their data from the Workiva platform to leverage AI. And, neither Workiva nor its technology partners will store or use customer data to train models.

Workiva remains the only assured, integrated reporting platform that brings Financial Reporting; ESG; and Governance, Risk, and Compliance together in one controlled, secure, audit-ready environment. Rooted in over 15 years of financial reporting leadership, the company has been at the forefront of accelerating automation to solve its customers' most fundamental business reporting challenges. Adding Generative AI to the Workiva platform builds on our continued commitment to developing technology that empowers customers to be more effective and efficient while guaranteeing data privacy and security. To learn more, please click here.

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) is on a mission to power transparent reporting for a better world. We build and deliver the world's leading cloud platform for assured integrated reporting to meet stakeholder demands for action, transparency, and disclosure of financial and non-financial data. Workiva offers the only unified SaaS platform that brings customers' financial reporting, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), and Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) together in a controlled, secure, audit-ready platform. Our platform simplifies the most complex reporting and disclosure challenges by streamlining processes, connecting data and teams, and ensuring consistency. Learn more at workiva.com.

