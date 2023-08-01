The Smart Cube (a WNS company), a global provider of strategic research and analytics solutions, has released the latest version of Amplifi PRO, its on-demand digital procurement intelligence platform, with new Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) functionality providing enhanced search.

Amplifi PRO's enhanced user experience powered by generative AI alongside expanded category coverage and better ecosystem integration, gives category managers tailored and hyper-relevant content at their fingertips," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

"The procurement landscape is undergoing a seismic shift, and we are committed to proactively designing innovative solutions and cutting-edge platforms that enable our clients to become more insights-led," said Gautam Singh, Chief Executive Officer, The Smart Cube.

Users can now post their questions directly on Amplifi PRO and receive a summarised response within seconds. The enhanced search combines The Smart Cube's custom Natural Language Query (NLQ) framework, powered by BERT*, and the capabilities of GPT3.5 models.

The AI/ML models have been trained to respond in the context of typical use cases for procurement professionals, based on content that has been curated by The Smart Cube's Category and Commodity specialists. As well as providing highly relevant and comprehensive answers, this also guarantees traceability of information: from every answer, users can return to the source data within Amplifi PRO.

In the first deployment of this new technology, the enhanced search will apply to category and commodity market data and will be available for Unlimited Tier customers**. The development roadmap is focused on continually improving results by implementing the search across all data, and learning from user-generated queries. The next release is due in January 2024.

Amplifi PRO's full database includes 1,150+ intelligence reports and dashboards covering a broad range of direct and indirect categories; price data for 9,000+ commodities; 9,500+ inflation monitors; and procurement decision-making tools.

Additional updates to the platform include:

Expanded insights and category coverage - 425+ category insight dashboards (up from 125 in January '23) present extensive and in-depth intelligence. Dashboards include the competitive landscape and risk profile for top suppliers in each category, powered by Smart Risk The Smart Cube's proprietary risk monitoring platform.

Use case-based navigation with dynamic content filtering, users can filter and navigate to content that is most relevant to a specific challenge or decision they want to make e.g. develop or refine their category strategy, identify cost reduction levers, negotiate with suppliers.

with dynamic content filtering, users can filter and navigate to content that is most relevant to a specific challenge or decision they want to make e.g. develop or refine their category strategy, identify cost reduction levers, negotiate with suppliers. APIs for commodity and category data to sync with client dashboards and third-party platforms allowing clients to seamlessly access Amplifi PRO insights at the point of decision making through integration with complementary data and technology providers. Existing partnerships include Coupa and Jaggaer.

BERT, short for Bidirectional Encoder Representations from Transformers, is a Machine Learning (ML) model for natural language processing

**Amplifi PRO's freemium model gives users the flexibility to leverage procurement intelligence according to their specific needs through three levels: Essential, Professional and Unlimited.

The Smart Cube was acquired by WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, in December 2022.

About The Smart Cube

For leading businesses around the world, The Smart Cube, a WNS company, is a trusted partner for high performing intelligence that answers critical business questions. We work with our clients to figure out how to implement these answers, faster, through custom research, advanced analytics and best of breed technology. We transform data into insights enabling smart decision-making to improve business performance at the top and bottom line. We call it: Intelligence. Accelerated.

Together with WNS Denali, we deliver world-class solutions in procurement and supply chain advisory, managed services and digital transformation. We combine expert resources with leading technologies, merging human and artificial intelligence to deliver innovative solutions, enabling our clients to achieve their business, financial and sustainability goals and outperform in their markets.

The Smart Cube's clients include a third of the companies in the FTSE and Fortune 100, primarily in the CPG, Life Sciences, Energy, Chemicals, Industrials and Professional Services sectors. We serve our global client base from our offices in the UK, the USA, Switzerland, Romania and India.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics, and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 400 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of June 30, 2023, WNS had 59,871 professionals across 66 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For more information, visit www.wns.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

