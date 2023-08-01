The natural psilocybin microdosing capsules, developed from psilocybin truffles grown in Red Light Holland's farm in The Netherlands, have received the results of the successful final tests required for a Certificate of Analysis.

Finalized Certificate of Analysis indicates Red Light Holland's lab tested Truffles meets initial requirement for naturally occurring medical grade microdosing capsules, which NUBU Pharmaceuticals aim to distribute in Australia and New Zealand.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2023) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), a company engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws, is excited to announce successful updates regarding its manufacturing plans to create homogenized natural psilocybin microdosing capsules. Further to the announcement on June 19, 2023, CCrest Laboratories Inc. ("CCrest Laboratories"), a Montreal-based cGMP pharmaceutical laboratory that holds a Controlled Drugs & Substances Dealer's License from Health Canada, have finished the final tests required for a full certificate of analysis ("COA") of the capsules developed from Red Light Hollands psilocybin truffles grown in their farm in The Netherlands and imported to Canada under a Health Canada approved psilocybin import license. These final tests have confirmed there are no pesticides or heavy metals in the capsules and that they are free from biocontaminants.

As disclosed previously, the natural psilocybin microdosing capsules are intended to be distributed in Australasia by NUBU Pharmaceuticals ("NUBU Pharmaceuticals"), a leading medical cannabis company based in New Zealand with distribution ties to Australia. With the finalized COA, Red Light Holland has now met the requirements needed by NUBU Pharmaceuticals for furthering the goal of distribution, due to the successful results from CCREST, a cGMP testing facility operating under Health Canada licenses which offers extensive chemistry and microbiology testing, stability studies, method development and COA validation.

"This is a very significant day - receiving a finalized COA on our naturally occurring grown psilocybin is quite an achievement. Red Light Holland continues to be innovative and groundbreaking. Our goal to produce an excellent standardized natural psilocybin microdosing product that could potentially help many people in new emerging legal markets, is now one step closer. Quite honestly - we are very proud of how far we've come, even though there are still future steps to tackle." said Todd Shapiro, Red Light Holland CEO and Director. "Our great partnership continues to be novel in the psychedelic industry and as far as we know, we are the first company to develop homogenized microdosing capsules from natural psilocybin truffles that have passed through these rigorous tests by regulated labs with qualified technicians."

"The success of Red Light Holland's psilocybin microdosing homogenized capsules receiving a finalized COA is very exciting and we are quite pleased with the successful results to date. This is an important stage in developing high quality microdosing capsules with our combined efforts of creating a safe and effective naturally occurring product, as opposed to synthetics, that can hopefully help people and contribute to positive change while hopefully ending stigmas around psychedelics," said Alex Grenier, CEO of Shaman Pharma and President of CCrest Laboratories.

Updates on the results of the capsules' stability tests are expected in the near future.

Australia has recently, on February 3, 2023, announced a down-listing of psilocybin in its list of controlled substances to allow psychiatrists to prescribe psilocybin to patients suffering from treatment resistant depression. The change in scheduling was announced to take effect on July 1, 2023. Red Light Holland and NUBU Pharmaceuticals will work together in efforts to help people in Australia and New Zealand through NUBU Pharmaceuticals' vast network of Doctors and connections with Health Regulators in both New Zealand and Australia.

About Red Light Holland

Red Light Holland is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws.

About Shaman Pharma Corp.

Shaman Pharma is a federally registered Canadian corporation with the mission to power outstanding psychedelic life science innovation. Accelerating time-to-market through its portfolio of assets, Shaman launches and consolidates revenue-driven pharma-biotech life sciences ventures focused on supplying psychedelic drugs & novel active ingredients.

About NUBU Pharmaceuticals

Formed in 2017, NUBU Pharmaceuticals (New Zealand's largest medicinal cannabis distribution company) specializes in the distribution of therapeutics from the new frontier of medicine, including cannabis and psychedelics. The company also develops New Zealand-made cannabis products for export markets, harnessing two of New Zealand's great strengths, it's innovative culture and unique botanicals.

