

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.00 A.M. ET).



In the Green



American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) is up over 71% at $17.24. TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (UPTD) is up over 28% at $12.76. Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is up over 24% at $5.31. Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) is up over 20% at $4.14. FAST Acquisition Corp. II (FZT) is up over 19% at $12.49. Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) is up over 16% at $2.90. Eve Holding, Inc. (EVEX) is up over 14% at $10.52. Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. (PNAC) is up over 12% at $11.99. Nocturne Acquisition Corporation (MBTC) is up over 10% at $12.40.



In the Red



ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is down over 18% at $20.81. Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) is down over 15% at $12.65. Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) is down over 14% at $261.99. Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (GENQ) is down over 13% at $7.25. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (OCUP) is down over 13% at $3.74. Rambus Inc. (RMBS) is down over 10% at $56.02. INVO Bioscience, Inc. (INVO) is down over 8% at $4.56. Vitesse Energy, Inc. (VTS) is down over 7% at $23.20. Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) is down over 7% at $11.85. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) is down over 6% at $524.99.



