Vilnius, Lithuania--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2023) - EasyStaff, a freelance management platform, has added Help Center into clients' accounts. Alongside fully real-person customer support that has been in place ever since the platform began operating, the Help Centers make using EasyStaff even more easy and convenient.





Edward Galimov, Product Manager at EasyStaff, explains that the Help Center has been a widely requested change, as frequent customer reviews and feedback indicate. The team took several months to consolidate the available information into a user-friendly database that can be easily accessed through personal accounts. Within the database, there is a comprehensive guide on how to effectively manage freelancers and contractors on the platform. Additionally, customers can access information regarding balance top-ups and associated fees, legal and tax matters, transferring intellectual property rights, and currency conversion.

There is no doubt that, although being user-friendly, the platform needs to have a structured knowledge hub to make money transfers easy for users. The goal of EasyStaff is to make labor offshore safe and legal for all parties. Labor offshore is a business practice where part of business processes is moved to places with lower salaries and taxes, and simpler labor laws. It is crucial to mention that labor offshore is not a questionable DIY strategy. Instead, it is a popular solution that is fully legal if carried out in compliance with national and international labor laws.

Apart from the newly launched Help Center, Evgeniy Fyodorov, a co-founder of EasyStaff, shares that the company has recently celebrated its second birthday. "The day marked a huge milestone for us. Over the past two years since EasyStaff was founded, we transferred over 30 MLN EUR to more than 1,600 freelancers. The figures are mind-blowing, and the reason we are thrilled to present them is that more and more companies welcome labor offshore and turn to transfer management services, like us, to grow more competitive."

EasyStaff is a service designed to automate document workflow and payments for remote employees and freelancers worldwide. Feel free to contact us through the website and book a call to find out more. EasyStaff Customer Success Manager Arina Kozlova is available at hi@easystaff.io and at +370 661 10 153. EasyStaff is found at V. Nageviciaus st. 3, Vilnius, Lithuania, LT-08237.

