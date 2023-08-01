Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2023) - K9 Gold Corp. (TSXV: KNC) (FSE: 5GP) (OTCQB: WDFCF) ("K9" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that crews have mobilized to carry out the planned summer field program on the Company's JB Lithium Project in the James Bay Region of northern Quebec. The project covers 6692 Ha in 130 claims.

GroundTruth Exploration, of Dawson City, YK, has been contracted to complete rock and soil sampling coverage of all the claims, along with prospecting and mapping. The crews will be based out of Camp Otish, with helicopter support. A planned LiDAR and photogrammetry survey has been delayed because of the wild fire situation in the region and will be completed as soon as flying conditions are suitable.

Jeff Poloni, President and CEO of K9 commented, "We are very excited to finally get boots on the ground for our fully funded exploration program in a region that has become extremely prolific for lithium discoveries."

About JB Lithium Project

The JB Lithium Project is located in the La Grande sub-province of the Archaean Superior Province in Quebec, and comprises three units, the Rivière Salomon property (see Company release November 15, 2022 for property details), the Lac Joubert - Tilly property (see Company release May 25, 2023) and the Lac Laribosière-Tilly property (see Company release June 13, 2023 for details).

About K9 Gold Corp

K9 Gold Corp has assembled a highly-experienced and dynamic team to explore its JB Lithium Project. K9 also operates the Stony Lake Gold Project in central Newfoundland. The project has been acquired from District Copper Corp by an option agreement, whereby K9 can earn up to a 100% interest in the project (see Company release dated July 30, 2020). The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Desert Eagle Vanadium-Uranium project located in the historic Henry Mountains Mining District in SE Utah. The area has seen extensive historic vanadium and uranium mining and is close to Anfield Energy Inc's Shootaring Canyon mill.

To ensure a safe workplace environment that protects the health and safety of employees and contractors, K9 Gold follows all federally and provincially mandated and recommended guidelines regarding Covid 19.

Chris M. Healey, P. Geo, Chief Geologist and a Director of K9 Gold Corp., is the qualified person under NI 43-101 guidelines who is responsible for the technical content of this release and approves its release.

