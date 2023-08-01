Champions Oncology, Inc.: Champions Oncology Announces a Multi-Year Agreement and Strategic Collaboration with BioVolume to Transform Reproducibility in Preclinical Oncology Efficacy Studies

HACKENSACK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR), a leading global preclinical and clinical research services provider that offers end-to-end oncology R&D solutions, today announced an agreement to adopt BioVolume's leading 3D imaging and thermal technology as their primary means of capturing efficacy results. Through this multi-year agreement Champions Oncology will incorporate BioVolume's cutting-edge thermal and 3D imaging platform into its broad portfolio of in vivo preclinical offerings. In alignment with Champions consistent focus on delivering the highest quality data and scientific excellence, the adoption of BioVolume technology will enable achievement of greater accuracy, reduced variability, and the generation of reliable insights to advance oncology drug development programs across different therapeutic modalities.

BioVolume is advancing global preclinical oncology by providing greater study accuracy and helping strengthen drug filings for clinical trials with a digital record of preclinical efficacy. Specifically, BioVolume detects, segments, and measures subcutaneous tumor growth in rodents. By providing traceable imaging for each volume measurement alongside the additional capture of tumor height, it ensures greater reproducibility of study data and offers a statistically significant reduction in variability compared to calipers which rely on manual measurement. In silico modelling of BioVolume data demonstrates that reducing variability can decrease the chance of missing a therapeutic effect by a factor of seven in comparison to existing caliper-based processes.

Maria Mancini, Chief Operating Officer at Champions Oncology said, "We are excited to announce our partnership with BioVolume. Adopting innovative technologies to digitize preclinical lab processes is critical to generating new breakthroughs in cancer research. The partnership will enable us to provide full transparency in study data collection and analysis, more accurate and consistent data, and greater scientific confidence to the pharma and biotech research community."

"Champions Oncology and BioVolume are both forward-looking companies committed to advancing science, and we look forward to working together to enable faster, smarter and more confident decisions to be made in the identification and development of new cancer therapeutics," said Karl Turley, BioVolume Chief Operating Officer. "Cancer research is affected by a reproducibility crisis, and we believe our unique imaging platform will help tackle this challenge by transforming reproducibility in preclinical efficacy assessments."

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology is a global preclinical and clinical research services provider that offers end-to-end oncology R&D solutions to biopharma organizations. With the largest and most annotated bank of clinically relevant patient-derived xenograft (PDX) and primary hematological malignancy models, Champions delivers innovative highest-quality data through proprietary in vivo and ex vivo platforms. Through its large portfolio of cutting-edge bioanalytical platforms, groundbreaking data platform and analytics, and scientific excellence, Champions enables the advancement of preclinical and clinical oncology drug discovery and development programs worldwide. For more information, please visit www.ChampionsOncology.com.

About BioVolume

BioVolume is the world's first 3D imaging solution that has been developed in partnership with a leading pharmaceutical company and wider industry for visualizing and measuring subcutaneous tumor growth in preclinical oncology research. It was conceived to enable faster, smarter and more confident decisions to be made in the identification and development of new cancer therapeutics. To learn more about BioVolume, please visit www.biovolume.com

