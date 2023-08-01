Ditto.live: Ditto, Chick-fil-A Innovate Seamless Customer Experience with Cloud-Optional Technology

Ditto's real-time database operates at the edge and empowers Chick-fil-A to complete its personalized, in-house POS rebuild two years quicker than planned

ATLANTA, GA and SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / Software company Ditto has partnered with Chick-fil-A , Inc. to modernize the Point-of-Sale (POS) system in Chick-fil-A® restaurants across the U.S.

Ditto created a distributed data platform that enables apps to synchronize data in real-time even without internet connectivity. Ditto's Intelligent Edge Platform enables mobile, web, IoT and server apps to instantly communicate with or without the internet, creating a more reliable digital experience for Chick-fil-A guests and local restaurant Operators.

Chick-fil-A chose Ditto's platform to enable devices across its commerce ecosystem to be cloud-optional. The next generation POS system will operate independent of an internet connection, providing more resilience to outages, enhanced speed and flexible control to deliver a reliable end-user experience. By relying on Ditto's easy-to-use platform, the Chick-fil-A engineering team shortened their POS development timeline by months. The enhanced focus on user experience, rather than on networking and data management, elevates the overall experience. As a result, Operators and their teams will be able to deliver the Chick-fil-A experience customers expect, regardless of sales channel, internet strength, or connectivity.

"We want to bring the same commitment to operational excellence and customer care that you see at our restaurants, and extend that to the things guests can't see, like technology," said Chris Taylor, Senior Director, Customer Technology Solutions at Chick-fil-A. "Ditto moves key operational data between restaurant Team Members quickly, seamlessly and with no round trips to central services. The more control and information we can put in the hands of Operators and their teams, the better they can care for customers."

"Before Ditto, legacy retail systems tried to fight the brittle nature of cloud-only architectures by introducing on-site servers which only introduced more problems like managing additional custom hardware and unbelievable amounts of glue code. This was no doubt expensive and incredibly difficult to maintain," said Adam Fish, Ditto co-founder and CEO. "The shift to the cloud over the past ten years has made innovation smoother and cheaper, but restaurants face serious reliability and architectural challenges. Ditto's cloud-optional platform brings true computational power to the edge - providing the best of both worlds. What Chick-fil-A has been able to accomplish with Ditto is truly amazing."

"When we discovered Ditto, we pivoted to a data-centric architecture that takes full advantage of the power of modern edge devices," added Taylor. "The payoff has been enormous. Ditto has enabled us to transform our POS system and meet the needs of our customers and Operators - all while saving our teams and guests valuable time."

About Chick-fil-A, Inc.??

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, Inc. is a restaurant company known for the Original Chick-fil-A®?Chicken Sandwich and signature hospitality.?Represented by?more than 190,000 Team Members, Operators and Staff,?Chick-fil-A®?restaurants serve?guests freshly prepared food at?more than?2,800 restaurants in the?United States, Puerto Rico?and Canada.?The family-owned and privately held restaurant company was founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy and is committed to serving the local communities in which its franchised restaurants operate.?????

Known for its leadership and growth opportunities, in 2022 Chick-fil-A, Inc. was named a Best Employer in America by Forbes and a top company for career opportunities for Black employees by Glassdoor. The company was also awarded the Employee's Choice by Glassdoor honoring top CEOs and was named a Culture 500 Culture Champion in 2020. A leader in customer service, Chick-fil-A was named QSR magazine's Drive-Thru Restaurant of the Year in 2021. More information on Chick-fil-A is available at www.chick-fil-a.com and @ChickfilANews .

About Ditto

The Ditto Platform is a distributed data platform that allows apps to store, sync and process data anywhere. By installing Ditto's Small Peer SDK into applications, developers can use APIs to read and write data and automatically sync any changes to other devices. Unlike other solutions, Ditto is designed for peer-to-peer synchronization, where it can directly communicate with other devices even without an internet connection. Ditto's technology automatically manages the complexity of using multiple network transports, such as Bluetooth, P2P Wi-Fi and Local Area Network, to find and connect to other devices and then synchronize any and all changes. With the Ditto Platform, your app will continue to operate in offline situations, and data can be shared without latency, resiliency or security issues. All data changes are stored locally and will sync instantly when cloud or peer devices are discovered.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Ditto has secured investments from Acrew Capital, USIT, True Ventures and Amity Ventures. For more information, visit https://www.ditto.live/ .

