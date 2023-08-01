Delve Fonts LLC: Delve Fonts Releases Loniki, a New Typeface by Steven Skaggs

ALAMEDA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / Delve Fonts LLC announced Tuesday the immediate availability of the new typeface Loniki by award winning designer, author, and educator Steven Skaggs. All popular font formats are ready for licensing at the company's website at https://delvefonts.com/fonts/loniki

Introducing Loniki

A title card announcing Loniki.

"Loniki" is the nickname locals use for their beloved ancient city - Thessaloniki - in Greece. The basis for Loniki is an inscription from the 5th century with rational geometry and sinuous curves that embodies the blend of cultures prevalent in the region at the time. The inscribed letterforms suggest a stirring mix of masculine and feminine, east and west, classical, byzantine and gothic. This admixture is highly emblematic - not only of late antiquity but of our own time as well.

Available in two styles: Regular and Symbols, Loniki is a distinctive, beautiful, and versatile display font. The large glyph repertoire of Loniki supports 229 languages, including Greek, Polytonic Greek, Coptic, Vietnamese, and a panoply of African languages. Loniki allows for shifting stylistic expression to a remarkable degree simply by selecting among the discretionary ligatures and plentiful glyph alternates to easily change the mood. Loniki Symbols provides more than 140 symbols, devices, and ornaments including astronomical, alchemical, esoterica, vines, Greek keys, and runes.

Steven Skaggs' work has always focused on the intersection of verbal and visual signs. He notes that nowhere is that intersection more exposed than in the written and typographic word. Author of several books, an accomplished calligrapher, typographer, and design theorist, Skaggs studied calligraphy and typography under Hermann Zapf. His calligraphic artworks are in the collections of the Klingspor Museum, the Sackner Archive of Visual and Concrete Poetry, and the Akademie der Künst. Skaggs was head of the graphic design program at the University of Louisville for 40 years and continues educating with workshops in the United States and internationally. He was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Type Design in the 2010 TDC2 for his typeface Rieven Uncial. Skaggs' latest book is The Hidden Factor: Mark and Gesture in Visual Art and Design (MIT Press, 2023).

Founded in 1996, Delve Fonts believes enhancing the visual expression of human language improves communication; there should be typefaces for every message and every voice. Our beautiful award-winning typefaces are original and well-crafted with broad language support. Delve Fonts is located on the island of Alameda, in the San Francisco Bay Area offering new, original retail typefaces like Baudot Tuppence®, and Sketchnote. Delve Fonts also designs custom typefaces for clients like Beleren for Magic: The Gathering® by Hasbro and the free, open-source type family Overpass sponsored by Google and Red Hat, Inc.

