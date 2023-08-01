Minimal Rules, Maximized Funds? With $24 Million Paid Out In Compensation, Apex Trader Funding Has Become The Leading Futures Prop Firm

Watch the Trader Bacon show here .

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / Apex Trader Funding is a Texas-based proprietary (prop) trading platform that has positioned itself as a leader in the sector. Prop trading firms allow investors to trade markets with the firm's funds instead of their own. This option is particularly attractive for beginning or experienced traders who don't have sufficient funds for trading or don't want the risk of trading all their funds.

Apex Trader Funding has been establishing itself at the forefront of prop firms since its founding in 2021. The firm has seen the creation of over 215,000 accounts this year alone and has a very active trading community and has paid traders more in the last 90 days than the closest competition has paid in the last three years.

The firm has a generous compensation rate, with traders receiving 100% of the first $25,000 per account with up to twenty trading accounts open at once. After that, traders get 90% of the earnings, with two payouts per month and no cap on a maximum payout. Since 2022, Apex Trader Funding has issued over $24 million in compensation to customers , with an average monthly compensation of $3 million since January 2023.

It does all this while maintaining very few, straightforward rules for its traders to follow. Its rules are: traders can't hit their trailing drawdown; they must hit and maintain the account profit target; they must trade for a minimum of 7 days; they have to close by 4:59 pm ET; and they can't let anybody else trade with their account. The company has such few rules because it believes that traders perform their best when they have the freedom to follow their instinct and take advantage of trading situations as they arise.

The Prop Firm By Traders For Traders

The number of those interested in day trading has increased over the years, with millions of investors around the globe actively involved in the world of trading. Prop firms have also seen a rise in popularity, as they provide traders with a number of tangible benefits .

These include providing access to capital, giving traders education and mentorship on how to succeed in the market, and helping traders to manage their risk and exposure. However, some prop firms will take advantage of traders, limiting their access to payouts and restricting their activity with complex, in-house regulations.

Apex Trader Funding was founded by Darrell Martin after he got frustrated with the policies and restrictions he ran into at other prop firms. Part of the core DNA of the company is embodied in the motto, "Traders Helping Traders," and his vision was to create a prop firm that genuinely supported traders in achieving success in the market.

Apex Trader Funding is now one of the fastest-growing prop trader firms in the industry. The company just launched its new live-streamed show, 'Trader Bacon.' The show is created in collaboration with Benzinga - one of the leading news sites for retail investors. Hosted by veteran trader Gates Adams, Trader Bacon will provide investors with actionable trading tips and insight from everyday, ordinary retail traders and is part of the company's commitment to supporting its community with a wealth of practical resources. Click here to watch Trader Bacon!

Interested traders can try out Apex Trader Funding's simple, one-step evaluation process to get started today .

Learn more about how Apex Trader Funding is empowering traders globally .

