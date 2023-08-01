Breakthrough end-to-end solution helps traders adopt cloud technology for lower costs

Transaction Network Services (TNS) today extended the build out of its TNS Cloud platform with the introduction of TNS Cloud Server Management, delivering full-suite trading infrastructure and support to buy- and sell-side institutions and their vendors.

Designed for high-performance exchange trading utilizing TNS' bare metal servers and ultra-low latency trading connectivity, TNS Cloud Server Management combines the company's Dedicated Server hosting capabilities with hands-on server management. This end-to-end offering helps to dramatically reduce clients' trading center complexity and costs, allowing firms to focus their human resources on mission-critical business goals and go-to-market opportunities.

"Our colocation and Managed Hosting already set the standard for the financial exchange industry," said Jeff Mezger, TNS' Vice President of Product Development for its Financial Markets business. "Up until now, trading organizations often outsourced cloud data center services, but still had to manage their own server resources. With our new Server Management, paired with TNS' established colocation capabilities, we're reducing complexity and breaking new ground by providing both infrastructure and end-to-end server management."

TNS Cloud Server Management simplifies and streamlines trading data centers by providing operations and maintenance for customers' servers. Built on the company's global connectivity backbone, Server Management moves up the stack to provide clients with a single-source suite of custom services, including among other things:

Operating system installation, configuration, and management;

Server hardware and operating system health monitoring; and

User access management.

Earlier this year, TNS announced the first phase of its private TNS Cloud build-out with the launch of its Dedicated Server offering that optimizes custom hardware deployment, trading connectivity, and server procurement.

"Traders are racing toward cloud adoption, and with the early success of TNS Dedicated Server, TNS Cloud Server Management now completes the package for clients who demand full systems management integration, stability, and security," said Mezger.

The launch of TNS Cloud Server Management accelerates the rollout of TNS' bare metal colocation services and the TNS Cloud platform. The complete suite of hosting solutions offers a wide range of options to meet the needs of all trading operations and within all investment sectors.

"Trying to keep up with operating system updates are major pain points that increase costs and reduce time to market opportunities for our customers," said Mezger. "With TNS Cloud Server Management, we can provide not only infrastructure, but in-depth server management that frees up our clients to focus on their core business to move faster toward increased trading profitability."

TNS brings together over 5,000 financial community endpoints, supported by a global, 125-strong point-of-presence footprint. Specifically designed and engineered to address the needs of financial market participants worldwide, TNS offers a range of connectivity, colocation, cloud, market data and VPN solutions within its Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) portfolio. Its solutions are monitored 24x7x365 by TNS' Network Operations Centers in the US, UK, Australia and Malaysia. For further information visit tnsfinancial.com.

About Transaction Network Services (TNS)

Founded in 1990 and with headquarters across USA, Europe and Asia, TNS is a leading provider of mission-critical infrastructure, connectivity, market data and analytic services for the Financial Markets community. Delivered as a fully managed Infrastructure-as-a-Service offering, TNS provides an unrivalled, global, mission-critical footprint that significantly reduces the burdens, complexities and costs attributed to firms 'going direct'. Through its ultra-low latency connectivity, its global market data offerings and its dedicated 24x7x365 local support, TNS remains the trusted solution provider to more than 750 counterparties globally.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230801698966/en/

Contacts:

Lorna Kiewert

Finn Partners

+1 312 329 3980

TNS@FinnPartners.com

Or

Clare Cockroft/Bronte Saulle

TNS

+44 (0)114 292 0163 +1 703 814 8065

pr@tnsi.com