Biolife, LLC: Essex Cardiothoracic Centre Earns Award for Atrial Fibrillation Study That Demonstrates StatSeal Efficacy

Study demonstrates efficacy of StatSeal® Advanced Plus Disc use for groin closure following atrial fibrillation ablation procedures to treat patients with irregular heartbeats.

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / The acclaimed Essex Cardiothoracic Centre, part of Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust, was recognized with an award following their cutting-edge clinical study that evaluated a novel groin closure method to allow rapid same-day discharge following atrial fibrillation (AF) ablation procedures to treat patients with irregular heartbeats.

StatSeal Advanced Plus Disc for Femoral Groin Closure

The study evaluated using the StatSeal® Advanced Plus Disc (Biolife, LLC) for femoral vein groin closure of AF ablation patients who remained on their anticoagulation medications. The previous closure method used was physician-placed sutures. During the study, 50 AF ablations were performed, and StatSeal Advanced Plus Disc was applied to the groin closure site by technicians, not the physicians, with only 5 to 10 minutes of manual pressure. The median recovery time for the StatSeal group was just 2 hours, compared to 4 hours with the suture closure method. The median discharge time for the StatSeal group was only 2.5 hours, compared to 5 hours with the suture closure method. StatSeal use resulted in a more than 50% decrease in recovery time, with no rise in complications, allowing patients to safely mobilize and get home earlier compared to the suture closure method. The study concluded that StatSeal use will likely lead to increased same-day discharge and fewer overnight stays following AF ablations.

As a result of this study, which demonstrates the efficacy of StatSeal use for groin closure, the Essex Cardiothoracic Centre has been recognized globally as a Centre of Excellence for Atrial Fibrillation by the Atrial Fibrillation Association. The study was published in the 2023 AF Healthcare Pioneer Report, which can be found online at: https://api.heartrhythmalliance.org/files/download/621e9388e8269ecaa50c07a133797450

Lead investigator Rhoel Peralta, Cath Lab Associate Practitioner at MSE Hospitals, commented, "Our efforts and success prove that we can all play our part for patients and make a difference, and this acknowledgment reinforces our commitment to providing exceptional care to our patients. We are thrilled to be recognized as a Centre of Excellence and AF Healthcare Pioneers. I am part of a much larger team where everyone came together and worked tirelessly."

Biolife, LLC

Biolife, LLC is a privately-owned medical device company headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, that manufactures innovative healthcare and first aid solutions that stop bleeding fast and improve patient outcomes. All Biolife products are comprised of a powder with two main ingredients: potassium ferrate and a hydrophilic polymer. The products work independently of the clotting cascade to seal the wound or procedural site, while accelerating hemostasis. The low pH seal created by the powder helps reduce risk of infection and helps improve recovery time. StatSeal® products for the healthcare industry are available in powder and disc (compressed powder) form to suit a wide variety of clinical applications. For more information, visit: https://www.biolife.com/

