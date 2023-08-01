Planet Home Lending Selects Digital Platform Mylo As Their Exclusive Home Insurance Solution

KANSAS CITY, MO / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / Planet Home Lending, a national mortgage lender and servicer, has selected insurtech leader Mylo to provide home insurance options to its borrowers. Planet Home Lending's customers will be able to use Mylo's award-winning Amplifi? insurance intelligence platform to comparison shop and take advantage of better insurance options.

Planet Home Lending features a streamlined home loan experience. Embedding Mylo into this experience enables Planet Home Lending to bring the same speed and ease to home insurance shopping. Whether Mylo customers shop online or with a licensed advisor, their patented Mind of Mylo recommendation engine identifies coverage options, matches customers with specialized carriers and quotes policies.

Homeowners who let their insurance policies automatically renew without comparing other options may miss opportunities to pay less or obtain more complete coverage. They may continue a policy that doesn't cover recent renovations or additional valuables - or respond to changing insurance requirements. Mylo helps shield customers from surprise expenses by quoting favorable combinations of coverage and price.

"We care about helping people achieve the dream of homeownership," said Michael Dubeck, CEO and President of Planet Financial Group, parent of Planet Home Lending. "We also want to ensure homeowners select insurance that will continue to protect their investment."

In addition to home insurance, Mylo is a one-stop shop connecting Planet Home Lending's borrowers with personalized coverage for a wide range of needs - including auto, motorcycle/recreational vehicles, life, business insurance and more. Planet Home Lending and Mylo each deliver exceptional customer experiences and have earned customer NPSs (satisfaction scores) above 90 (from -100 to 100.)

"Homeowners may not always know what coverage they need - or have an easy way to evaluate new options and switch to something better. Mylo automates that task for today's busy homeowners," said Mylo CEO David Embry. "We're proud to enhance Planet Home Lending's outstanding services with our guided insurance shopping experience."

About Mylo

Mylo is an insurtech leader with an insurance intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates into partner experiences to connect business owners and individuals with top-rated insurance products from multiple carriers, including business, auto, home, small group benefits, life and individual health. Backed by Group 1001, the global investor with a powerful commitment to technology-driven insurance transformation, Mylo delivers personalized coverage recommendations and ideal solutions online or over the phone with licensed agents. For more information, go to www.ChooseMylo.com

About Planet Home Lending, LLC

Planet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Conn., (NMLS #17022) is a national mortgage lender and servicer delivering exceptional customer experiences to homeowners and homebuyers. Planet Home Lending, LLC, is an Equal Housing Lender. For more information about Planet Home Lending, LLC, please visit https://planethomelending.com.

Contact Information

Maddie Hirsch

Caliber Corporate Advisers

Mylo@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: Mylo

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/771356/Planet-Home-Lending-Selects-Digital-Platform-Mylo-As-Their-Exclusive-Home-Insurance-Solution