Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2023) - Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA), a leading diversified financial services company specializing in life, living benefits, and final expense insurance, announced today the Company will participate in the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference on August 16, 2023.

Citizens management will be available for one-on-one meetings at the Sidoti Conference on August 16, 2023. Registration for a one-on-one meeting or the fireside chat webcast is available on Sidoti's website HERE. Registration is free and you do not need to be a Sidoti client.

Sidoti will also host a fireside chat webcast with Citizens management on August 16, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET, moderated by a Sidoti research analyst. The live, interactive fireside chat webcast will be accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website HERE. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

About Citizens, Inc.

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA) is a diversified financial services company providing life, living benefits and final expense insurance and other financial products to individuals and small businesses in the U.S., Latin America, and Asia. Through its customer-centric growth strategy, Citizens offers innovative products to address the evolving needs of its customers in their native languages of Spanish, Portuguese, and Mandarin. The company operates two primary segments: Life Insurance, where the Company is a market leader in life insurance and accident and health insurance in Spanish, Portuguese and Mandarin in the United States, Latin America, and Asia and Home Services, which operates primarily in the U.S. Gulf coast region. For more information about Citizens, please visit www.citizensinc.com.

Contact Information

Investors

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

Jeff Christensen and Matt Kreps

Email: CIA@darrowir.com (Jeff and Matt)

Phone: 703-297-6917 (Jeff) and 214-597-8200 (Matt)

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/175624