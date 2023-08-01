Windstream Wholesale (Windstream), an optical technology leader in fast and flexible advanced solutions, announced today a cooperation agreement with ConnectiviTree (Europe) AG ("ConnectiviTree".) Under this agreement, Windstream will leverage access to the planned ConnectiviTree pan-European network and the wider ConnectiviTree Global Alliance Network. This partnership will allow Windstream to offer enhanced high-speed optical transport to their service provider partners and their large enterprise customers, expanding their global services and enabling high-speed optical transport for the ConnectiviTree fiber network footprint in the United States.

Windstream Wholesale has an impressive U.S. network presence, continuously expanding with multiple fiber construction builds underway, including the Beach Route, a new build from Raleigh, North Carolina, to Jacksonville, Florida, of 864 count fiber and 651 route miles; CanAm2, another new build from New York City to Montreal of 432 count fiber and 455 route miles, and an extension of its T-Rock Express route from Tulsa to Little Rock, Arkansas, into Memphis for 432 count fiber and 472 route miles. With another major initiative to increase data center connections for further network expansion, Windstream Wholesale's network footprint is expanding and strengthening to meet current and future customer demand.

Windstream's innovative Intelligent Converged Optical Network (ICON) provides open and disaggregated networking infrastructure, enabling wholesale and enterprise technology customers to select unique custom routes, maintain operational insights with Windstream's Network Intelligence functions, and place their networks closer to the edge to better serve end-users. Their long-haul optical networks that currently provide up to 400G wave services and will support 800G transmission in the future and cutting-edge, customer-facing iconnect portal combined with a radically transparent, fast flexible mindset are the optimal addition to ConnectiviTree and their Global Alliance.

"We are proud that ConnectiviTree has selected Windstream Wholesale to support the build of their special network design and are delighted to join their innovative Global Alliance partner network," said John Nishimoto, senior vice president of products, marketing and strategy at Windstream Wholesale. "Their product offering and network will expand our premium services to customers internationally, including routes, options, and features not currently available."

"We are excited about this partnership with Windstream, because of what Windstream represents within the North American market for the ConnectiviTree Global Alliance, as well as the increased reach and functionality we can bring to Windstream customers. This fits very well into our network expansion and further leverages our pan-European core network build in support of our European customer sales channel base," said Paul Cox, ConnectiviTree president and CEO. "We believe the Windstream ConnectiviTree alliance will unlock a multitude of emerging business, supporting a long-term relationship between our two rapidly moving companies."

About Windstream Wholesale

Windstream Holdings is a privately held communications and software company. Windstream Wholesale is an innovative optical technology leader that creates deep partnerships with carriers, content and media providers, federal government agencies and Fortune 100 companies to deliver fast and flexible, customized wave and transport solutions. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamwholesale.com. Follow us on Twitter at @Windstream.

Category: Wholesale

About ConnectiviTree

ConnectiviTree (Europe) AG is an independent and neutral data transport network provider that has designed and is currently building a layer 1 and 2 fiber-based data transfer network solution for large Enterprise customers. The ConnectiviTree network design and specifications will support fast and secure data transport with capacities of up to 200 terabits between major cities, starting in Western Europe and is designed to be sold as NaaS, CaaS and SaaS (Network, Capacity and Spectrum as a Service) through channel partners: Telecoms (Data Carrier), System Integrators and Data Center Operators. ConnectiviTree's network design, business model, and planned white label functionality, easy order and rapid provisioning creates a scalable and low-cost business opportunity for our channel partners to address the rapidly growing market for global transport of data for large Enterprise. To help capture demonstrated demand, ConnectiviTree plans to connect over 250 Points of Presence within Europe and beyond.

www.connectivitree.com info@connectivitree.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230731773169/en/

Contacts:

Windstream Wholesale Media Contact

Scott Morris, 501-748-5342

scott.l.morris@windstream.com

ConnectiviTree Media Contact

Eugen Gebhard, +49 160 6190165

Eugen.gebhard@connectivitree.com