FinancialNewsMedia.com: Global AI In Security Market Expected to Reach a Value of $22 Billion By 2030

PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The AI driven security market is expected to grow substantially through the end of this decade and probably also well beyond! Rising hazards faced by the global businesses can be decreased by integration of AI into the cyber security systems which is increasing the demand of AI in Security market through 2030. The growing innovations in Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning are the major factors for driving the AI in Security market in the upcoming years. Moreover, AI is highly adopted in various industries and applications in the recent times which is increasing the demand of AI in the years to come. A report from Vantage Market Research projected that the Global AI in Security market, which was valued at USD 6689.51 Million in 2022, is projected to reach a value of USD 22543.34 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 16.40% over the forecast period. The report said: "Increasing adoption of Wi-Fi networks which is highly unprotected to security threat, rising variety of mobile malware are also contributing towards the expansion of AI in Security and substantially increasing the demand for AI in various businesses and drives the growth of AI in Security market in the upcoming years. The Ai in Cyber security market is assisting various businesses in reporting, monitoring, opposing and detecting cyber threats to sustain the privacy of data which is which is increasing the demand of AI during the forecast period. The growth in the adoption of connected devices and computer power technology are driving the AI in Security market growth during the forecast period." Active Companies active today in markets include: VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA), Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).

The Vantage Market Research report continued: "Based on deployment type, in 2021, the on-premise sector is accounted for largest share of the artificial intelligence in the market of cybersecurity during the forecast period. The holding of largest share of this segment is primarily attributed to increasing concerns towards expanding the internal systems, security concerns related to cloud deployment, and growth in the demand for advanced security application software among various industries are driving the AI in Security market growth in the years to come."

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) BREAKING NEWS:VSBLTY's AI to Expand Focus to Security and Retail Media Networks - Computer Vision Company is poised to take its share of a trillion dollar marketplace - VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (Frankfurt: 5VS) ("VSBLTY"), a leading software provider of AI-driven security and retail analytics technology, is pleased to outline the business initiatives for the balance of this year and next. Addressing the needs of the $900 Billion Security market as well as expanding it's media networks in the $100 Billion retail marketplace, VSBLTY's proprietary AI technology allows real time analysis of what various cameras 'see' and proactively acts based on its analysis. In a security setting, the technology can assist situational awareness, identify both known past offenders and identify actual weapons and notify authorities in real-time. In a retail or public space , the software can deliver personalized and targeted advertisements, while creating anonymized data about customers viewing and purchase behaviours.

"Our AI-driven approach delivers quantifiable, real-world benefits in both retail environments and for crime prevention." commented Jay Hutton, CEO of VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. "With our recent financing, we have the funds, the team, the experience and opportunities to create additional shareholder value as we further deploy systems for our clients through 2023 and 2024."

The Retail Opportunity - The Company's patented AI technology utilizes advanced facial detection and classification techniques to deliver real-time targeted advertising to in-store digital displays near product placement at the 'moment of truth' or point of purchase, (where over 80% of purchases are still made, in-store).

The system can identify both specific customers and types of customers (based on demographics such as age and gender) to deliver brand- and customer-specific messages that are completely anonymized. For example, the software will trigger brand advertisements targeting males or females, or a particular age group, based on the viewer's profile. The software also has the capability to vary content based on the customer's proximity to the display: attention getting advertising from up to thirty feet away, building engagement at ten feet away, and immersive brand messages at the point where the customer can interact with the display by touch or scanning a QR code.

The ability for brands to understand their customers behaviours in real-time retail environments through the Company's AI-driven platform has proven to increase sales by over 25%. Customers get an enhanced retail experience while brands get key analytics based on the type of customer, when and where their products are being purchased. This information that was never available before in real time in a retail environment until VSBLTY. CONTINUED… Read the full Press Release for VSBLTY Groupe Technologies at: https://vsblty.net/news-events/

Flapmax, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company, recently announced its strategic partnership with Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), the global technology leader, to foster AI innovation and drive economic empowerment in Africa. The collaboration will provide technology access, training, mentorship, and funding opportunities to entrepreneurs in emerging markets, starting with Africa, through the FAST Accelerator program. FAST is designed to help startups that are building cloud-based and AI-enabled products and services supporting communities, companies, and governments.

"Flapmax has been working with Intel to develop sustainable digital solutions that readily expand AI accessibility in underserved communities, and we are excited to build on our momentum with the FAST Accelerator program," said Dr. Dave Ojika, Founder and CEO of Flapmax. "Bridging the knowledge gap in technological advancement is key to creating meaningful social impact. Through this partnership with Intel, Flapmax will bring cutting-edge technology and advanced curricula, including generative AI, robotics, and deep tech, to innovators in Africa and other technologically underserved communities."

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA), ServiceNow (NOW), and Accenture (ACN) recently announced the launch of AI Lighthouse, a first-of-its-kind program designed to fast-track the development and adoption of enterprise generative AI capabilities.

Expanding on existing strategic partnerships among ServiceNow, NVIDIA and Accenture, AI Lighthouse will assist pioneering customers across industries in the design, development, and implementation of new generative AI use cases.

AI Lighthouse unites the ServiceNow enterprise automation platform and engine, NVIDIA AI supercomputing and software, and Accenture AI transformation services. The comprehensive offering will let customers collaborate as design partners in architecting custom generative AI large language models (LLMs) and applications to advance their businesses.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) recently announced a new partnership with SpecterOps to provide the government sector with SpecterOps' BloodHound Enterprise solution through Palantir's FedStart offering.

Through this partnership, Palantir FedStart - a SaaS offering that helps accelerate federal go-to-market by enabling companies to run their products within Palantir's secure and accredited environment - will facilitate SpecterOps to deliver its enterprise-grade defense solution to government agencies. By leveraging Palantir's experience working with the government and expertise managing secure cloud software, FedStart supports companies to be FedRAMP and IL-5 compliant very quickly, and can enable accreditation in weeks, at a fraction of the cost of traditional paths.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) recently announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google, said: "There's exciting momentum across our products and the company, which drove strong results this quarter. Our continued leadership in AI and our excellence in engineering and innovation are driving the next evolution of Search, and improving all our services. With fifteen products that each serve half a billion people, and six that serve over two billion each, we have so many opportunities to deliver on our mission."

Ruth Porat, CFO of Alphabet and Google, said: "Our financial results reflect continued resilience in Search, with an acceleration of revenue growth in both Search and YouTube, as well as momentum in Cloud. We continue investing for growth, while prioritizing our efforts to durably reengineer our cost base company-wide and create capacity to deliver sustainable value for the long term."

