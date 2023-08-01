SEOptimer Limited: SEOptimer Acquires Top Backlink Discovery and Monitoring Tool MonitorBacklinks.com

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / Popular SEO Audit and Reporting Tool SEOptimer has announced its acquisition of MonitorBacklinks, a longstanding Backlink Discovery and Monitoring Tool, to expand its suite of products for Agencies, SEO Marketers and Website Owners.

SEOptimer acquires MonitorBacklinks

MonitorBacklinks has served more than 100,000 Marketers and Website Owners since 2012 and has been featured in prominent publications such as Search Engine Journal and Backlinko. It helps marketers to:

Monitor any site's backlink profile, including insights on traffic, links gained, keyword rankings, and other useful backlink data points.

View competitor backlinks and ranking keywords to reverse engineer their link-building strategies.

Find high-quality, relevant websites for link outreach or guest posting.

Get notified each time an inbound link is removed.

Eliminate the effects of negative SEO by finding bad links and creating a disavow list that can be submitted to Google.

"MonitorBacklinks is a well-loved tool in the SEO space. This acquisition creates a great addition to our product suite for SEO marketers, of which backlink management was one of the last missing pieces. Longer term, we will look to integrate backlink research, discovery and monitoring into SEOptimer and offer a full suite of SEO tools under the one brand." - Adam Krzywda, CEO of SEOptimer

About SEOptimer

Starting out as a free SEO Auditing Tool, SEOptimer has rapidly grown to become a powerful suite of SEO Tools for marketers encompassing SEO Crawling, Keyword Research & Tracking, White Label Reporting & Lead Gen.

SEOptimer now boasts over 2000 customers in 90 countries, is available in 18 languages, and recognised as an Industry Leader by G2.

Contact Information

Ruben Rogers

Marketing Manager

ruben@seoptimer.com

SOURCE: SEOptimer

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/771489/SEOptimer-Acquires-Top-Backlink-Discovery-and-Monitoring-Tool-MonitorBacklinkscom