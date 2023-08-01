Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Einstieg jetzt: Große Turnaroundspekulation angestoßen!? Nicht verpassen: Fast 600 % bis zum Hoch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
01.08.2023 | 15:38
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SEOptimer Limited: SEOptimer Acquires Top Backlink Discovery and Monitoring Tool MonitorBacklinks.com

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / Popular SEO Audit and Reporting Tool SEOptimer has announced its acquisition of MonitorBacklinks, a longstanding Backlink Discovery and Monitoring Tool, to expand its suite of products for Agencies, SEO Marketers and Website Owners.

SEOptimer acquires MonitorBacklinks

SEOptimer acquires MonitorBacklinks

MonitorBacklinks has served more than 100,000 Marketers and Website Owners since 2012 and has been featured in prominent publications such as Search Engine Journal and Backlinko. It helps marketers to:

  • Monitor any site's backlink profile, including insights on traffic, links gained, keyword rankings, and other useful backlink data points.
  • View competitor backlinks and ranking keywords to reverse engineer their link-building strategies.
  • Find high-quality, relevant websites for link outreach or guest posting.
  • Get notified each time an inbound link is removed.
  • Eliminate the effects of negative SEO by finding bad links and creating a disavow list that can be submitted to Google.

"MonitorBacklinks is a well-loved tool in the SEO space. This acquisition creates a great addition to our product suite for SEO marketers, of which backlink management was one of the last missing pieces. Longer term, we will look to integrate backlink research, discovery and monitoring into SEOptimer and offer a full suite of SEO tools under the one brand." - Adam Krzywda, CEO of SEOptimer

About SEOptimer

Starting out as a free SEO Auditing Tool, SEOptimer has rapidly grown to become a powerful suite of SEO Tools for marketers encompassing SEO Crawling, Keyword Research & Tracking, White Label Reporting & Lead Gen.

SEOptimer now boasts over 2000 customers in 90 countries, is available in 18 languages, and recognised as an Industry Leader by G2.

Contact Information

Ruben Rogers
Marketing Manager
ruben@seoptimer.com

SOURCE: SEOptimer

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/771489/SEOptimer-Acquires-Top-Backlink-Discovery-and-Monitoring-Tool-MonitorBacklinkscom

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.