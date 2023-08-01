GIGAFLIGHT Connectivity, Inc.: GIGAFLIGHT Partners With Aeroplicity to Achieve CMMC 2.0 Level 2, DFARS 252.204-7012, NIST SP 800-171, and ITAR Compliance

GREENDALE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / GIGAFLIGHT Connectivity Inc., a manufacturer of high-performance electronic cables and connectors for aerospace and defense, partners with Aeroplicity Inc., a technology and services company that specializes in providing next-generation technologies for the supply chain. This strategic partnership enables GIGAFLIGHT to implement a robust compliance program, ensuring adherence to CMMC 2.0 Level 2, DFARS 252.204-7012, NIST SP 800-171, and ITAR regulations.

With data security at the forefront, GIGAFLIGHT has proactively created and implemented a compliance program in anticipation of the Department of Defense's upcoming Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification 2.0 Level 2 program mandate. GIGAFLIGHT has demonstrated its commitment to safeguarding sensitive information by fully complying with Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement 252.204.7012 and implementing all 110 controls specified in the National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-171. These efforts have strengthened GIGAFLIGHT's cybersecurity and positioned it as a leader in ensuring the integrity and availability of sensitive information.

"The most effective and efficient way to achieve self-assessment certification was through our partnership with Aeroplicity," said Ben Hackett, CEO of GIGAFLIGHT. "We wanted to proactively address the mandate and reassure our customers that we prioritize the safety and security of their data."

Partnering with Aeroplicity provides several key advantages for GIGAFLIGHT. First, it guarantees the protection of customer data while maintaining compliance with regulations and data classifications, including Controlled Unclassified Information, International Traffic in Arms Regulations, Export Administration Regulations, and specific customer/contract requirements. Second, Aeroplicity's secure File Share application allows GIGAFLIGHT, its suppliers and customers to securely transfer files, eliminating the need for non-compliant methods like email or physical transfers on external devices.

"Aeroplicity was built to simplify compliance for manufacturers in the supply chain," said Jerome Miastkowski, CEO of Aeroplicity. "GIGAFLIGHT provides great products and service and with our platform, it allows them to continue servicing their current customers as well as creating new opportunities."

As part of the comprehensive compliance program, GIGAFLIGHT has implemented essential components to ensure adherence to industry regulations. This includes the development of key plans, such as the System Security Plan, Acceptable Use Plan, and Incident Response Plan, which provide a detailed overview of security controls, establishes guidelines for secure data usage, and procedures for any security incidents.

GIGAFLIGHT Connectivity, Inc. (www.gigaflightinc.com) is a global provider of electronic cables, connectors and assemblies for demanding applications. GIGAFLIGHT Connectivity continually develops new and bespoke cable products to promote interchangeability, reduce lead times, and create cost savings for customers.

Aeroplicity Inc. (www.aeroplicity.com) is a platform built for the aerospace and defense industries that reduces operational costs, improves traceability, and enhances cybersecurity while helping supply chains go green and stand out in the market. Aeroplicity is the best way to save time and money through its suite of secure, cloud-based applications that comply with CMMC, DFARS, NIST, ITAR, and EAR requirements, fully backed by immutable blockchain technology.

