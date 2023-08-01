Happy Head Launches the First Liposomal Topical Cream for Hair Growth

Happy Head and Its Dermatologists Have Developed a First-of-Its-Kind Hair Growth Topical Cream Infused With Finasteride and Minoxidil

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / Happy Head today announces the launch of its newest innovation in topical hair growth solutions. Designed by dermatologists and hair restoration experts, this formula infuses the strongest prescription-grade hair growth medicine into a liposomal base which gradually releases the medication into hair follicles and reduces systemic absorption and potential side effects. Its the first product of its kind to use FDA-approved ingredients in a lipid-based, mess-free formula.









Happy Head's Topical Finasteride and Minoxidil (Liposomal Formula) is a daily-use product designed to make treating hair loss easy. No gel, spray or other topicals have been able to achieve this level of treatment. Dermatologists say three to six months of Topical Finasteride and Minoxidil (Liposomal Formula) use will not only help regrow lost hair, but prevent further hair loss.

Hair loss causes intense psychological distress. Over two-thirds of men experience hair loss by the age of 35, but it's not just men. Over 40 percent of Americans who experience hair loss are women.

Because hair loss affects so many people, the cosmetic industry has been hard at work producing solutions to address the problem of hair loss. Combining Minoxidil and Finasteride in one convenient topical formula will provide customers with an even more powerful solution with a lower risk of side effects.

"Our liposomal formula is a game changer in the hair industry because it can potentially reduce the systemic absorption of Finasteride. This translates to a lower risk of sexual side effects from Finasteride. Many patients avoid using Finasteride because of the potential side effects. Finasteride inhibits the DHT formation, mainly affecting scalp DHT and not serum DHT (the real benefit is that serum DHT and serum Testosterone are left unaffected). Our topical also includes Minoxidil, which is unique because most liposomal formulas do not. So we're not only reducing the effect on systemic absorption, but also increasing blood flow to the scalp, which will allow for better hair growth," said Dr. Ben Behnam, M.D., FAAD, and co-founder of Happy Head.

This totally new hair growth solution isn't offered by any other brand. The product comes in a 30 ml bottle and will last for one month. It costs $179 per month and is delivered straight to the customer's door.

About Happy Head

Happy Head is a telemedicine provider of dermatologist-prescribed, customized hair medicine and treatments. Founded in 2021, Happy Head specializes in customized formulas to prevent and treat hair loss in both men and women. Happy Head products are backed by some of the best dermatologists and hair restoration experts in the industry. The company hopes to help people who struggle with hair loss to not only regrow their hair, but also regain their confidence and sense of self that is sometimes caused by hair loss.

Contact Information

Carolina Calkins

PR Manager

carolina@intelligentrelations.com

SOURCE: Happy Head

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/771397/Happy-Head-Launches-the-First-Liposomal-Topical-Cream-for-Hair-Growth