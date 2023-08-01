Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Total Voting Rights

DJ Total Voting Rights

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) Total Voting Rights 01-Aug-2023 / 15:05 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 Total Voting Rights 1 August 2023: As at 31 July 2023, Metro Bank Holdings PLC has 172,676,547 ordinary shares of GBP0.000001 in issue, each with voting rights. Metro Bank Holdings PLC holds no shares in treasury. The above figure of 172,676,547 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, Metro Bank Holdings PLC under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. This announcement is in conformity with DTR 5.6.1. Enquiries Metro Bank Holdings PLC Clare Gilligan Company Secretary +44 (0) 2034028385 ENDS About Metro Bank Metro Bank services 2.8 million customer accounts and is celebrated for its exceptional customer experience. It is the highest rated high street bank for overall service quality for personal customers and the best bank for service in-store for personal and business customers, in the Competition and Markets Authority's Service Quality Survey in February 2023. Metro Bank has also been awarded "2023 Best Lender of the Year - UK" in the M&A Today, Global Awards, "Best Mortgage Provider of the Year" in 2022 MoneyAge Mortgage Awards, "Best Business Credit Card" in 2022 Moneynet Personal Finance Awards, "Best Business Credit Card 2022", Forbes Advisor, "Best Current Account for Overseas Use" by Forbes 2022 and accredited as a top ten Most Loved Workplace 2022. It was "Banking Brand of The Year" at the Moneynet Personal Finance Awards 2021 and received the Gold Award in the Armed Forces Covenant's Employer Recognition Scheme 2021. The community bank offers retail, business, commercial and private banking services, and prides itself on giving customers the choice to bank however, whenever and wherever they choose, and supporting the customers and communities it serves. Whether that's through its network of 76 stores open seven days a week, 362 days a year; on the phone through its UK-based contact centres; or online through its internet banking or award-winning mobile app, the bank offers customers real choice. Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of Metro Bank PLC. Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. 'Metrobank' is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC. Eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme refer to the FSCS website www.fscs.org.uk. All Metro Bank products are subject to status and approval. Metro Bank is an independent UK bank - it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation (including the METRO newspaper or its publishers) anywhere in the world. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 Category Code: TVR TIDM: MTRO LEI Code: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital Sequence No.: 261670 EQS News ID: 1693493 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

