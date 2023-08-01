Anzeige
WKN: A0B6TU | ISIN: LT0000123010 | Ticker-Symbol: WVJ
Stuttgart
01.08.23
14:30 Uhr
0,860 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
01.08.2023
Kauno energija: Business activity results of the 1 half of the year 2023

The result of AB Kauno Energija (hereinafter - the Company) (code - 235014830) activities of the 1 half of the year 2023 according to the International Financial Reporting Standards is profit in amount of EUR 3,746 thousand (result of the 1 half of the year 2022 was amounted to EUR 3,128 thousand), turnover from sales is EUR 51,100 thousand (in the 1 half of the year 2022 it was amounted to EUR 43,843 thousand). The result of activities of the Group which consists of AB Kauno Energija and its' subsidiaries UAB GO Energy LT (code - 303042623) of the 1 half of the year 2023 is profit in amount of EUR 4,002 thousand (the result of the 1 half of the year 2022 - EUR 2,614 thousand), turnover from sales is amounted to EUR 51,317 thousand (turnover from sales of the 1 half of the year 2022 is amounted to EUR 43,825 thousand).

The rate of critical liquidity as at the end of reporting period (30 June 2023) of the Company that makes comparison between short term assets without stocks and short term liabilities, increased from 1.33 to 1.49 during the period from the end of the year 2022 (the rate of the Group increased from 1.36 to 1.53). The EBITDA of the Company of the 1 half of the year 2023 is EUR 7,156 thousand (EBITDA of the 1 half of the year 2022 was EUR 6,406 thousand), and EBITDA of the Group is EUR 7,489 thousand (EBITDA of the 1 half of the year 2022 was EUR 5,985 thousand).
We hereby present an Interim unaudited Financial Statements of the 1 half of the year 2023 together with confirmation of responsible persons.

Loreta Miliauskiene, Head of the Economics Department, tel. +370 37 305 855


