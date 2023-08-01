Carey Lesiure & Neal: Carey Leisure & Neal Becomes 2023 Walk Like MADD Presenting Sponsor

This Year's Walk Like MADD Pinellas Event Will Take Place on October 14th 2023

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / Carey Leisure & Neal Personal Injury Lawyers is excited to announce that it will be the Presenting Sponsor for this year's 2023 Walk Like MADD Pinellas in support of Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Walk Like MADD raises awareness and funds to eliminate drunk and drugged driving. The organization also:

Supports victims of drunk driving and their families

Attends court hearings at DUI proceedings alongside the victims

Assists with emotional support throughout the defendant's adjudication process

To date, Walk Like MADD has served over 820,000 victims and saved 320,000 lives.

This cause is near and dear to Carey Leisure & Neal. In 1983, Joni Carey, the wife of the firm's Senior Partner, Tom Carey, was tragically killed by a drunk driver after only six months of marriage. Following this tragedy, Mr. Carey knew he needed to protect the lives of others in the fight against drunk driving.

From 1984 to 1985, Mr. Carey served as the Pinellas County President of Mothers Against Drunk Driving and, in 1986, he became the Florida State Chairman of MADD. Since his time of leadership with the organization, Mr. Carey has shared his passion with the team at Carey Leisure & Neal.

To this day, the team remains active on the Walk's planning committee, where they have served for the past two years. Carey Leisure & Neal ensures every detail is considered to draw as much support as possible for MADD's mission.

Carey Leisure & Neal's connection to Mothers Against Drunk Driving continues to grow, from 1984 to present, and is honored to support such an outstanding organization. To learn more about the 2023 Walk Like MADD event and register your team you can visit the Walk Like MADD website.

More About Carey Leisure & Neal:

Carey Leisure & Neal is a Clearwater-based personal injury firm that works diligently to represent injured parties. The team firmly believes that an attorney should work in the client's best interests at all times. With that being said, Carey Leisure & Neal always pursues clear and unequivocal authority from their clients to resolve each case. Call (727) 291-9642 to speak with a lawyer today.

