CSRHub's New ESG Alert Service

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / CSRHub



CSRHub Advanced ESG Alert for Company's ESG Performance

CSRHub is proud to announce a new Alert Service. Anyone, anywhere in the world, can now track the rating of any entity that is fully rated by CSRHub.

Each CSRHub Basic Alert generates a monthly report that shows how much a company's overall rating changed over the past three months. The report flags any change that is above one rating point. It also shows the change over the same period in the company's average industry and country ratings and if there was a change in the number of sources that track the company.

To cater to your advanced tracking needs, CSRHub is also offering a CSRHub Advanced Alert. The Advanced Alert tracks the Overall Rating for up to five companies over one-month, three-month, and one-year timeframes. Both Alert products are delivered to our users via a PDF report in an email and through a link on our website. This makes them easy to share with your colleagues.

Why should you track a company's ratings?

Unveiling risk and opportunities: A jump up or down in a company's ratings may indicate the uncovering of a new risk or opportunity or the addition of a new rating source.

Realtime response: If you know that there has been a change in a company's performance, you should also want to know when (and if) others realize it has occurred.

Active benchmarking: You can gain a competitive edge in your industry by staying up to date about your competitors' and peers' ratings.

Anticipating stakeholder questions: Changes in ratings may prompt questions from stakeholders (employees, investors, customers)-it is better to know ahead of time that these questions may be coming.

Our introductory pricing includes a CSRHub Basic Alert at $10 per month and an Advanced Alert at $40 per month. More than 20,000 companies have enough rating data to enable CSRHub Alert tracking. You can build your first Alert by going to this form and picking the company or companies you want to follow.

See our FAQ page for questions about this new tool.

About CSRHub

CSRHub offers one of the world's broadest and most consistent set of Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) ratings, covering 50,000 companies. Its Big Data algorithm combines millions of data points on ESG performance from hundreds of sources, including leading ESG analyst raters, to produce consensus scores on all aspects of corporate social responsibility and sustainability. CSRHub ratings can be used to drive corporate, investor and consumer decisions. For more information, visit www.CSRHub.com. CSRHub is a B Corporation.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CSRHub on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CSRHub

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/csrhub

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CSRHub

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/771541/CSRHubs-New-ESG-Alert-Service