Asure Software: Asure Selected to Work With the AWS Application Modernization Lab to Provide Customers With Modernized HCM Software Solutions

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) ("Asure" or "the Company"), a provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions and services, recently announced the company had been selected to partner with the AWS Application Modernization Lab, joining an exclusive group of 10-12 companies that will focus on modernizing its innovative technologies.

"As a result of their deep technical expertise and laser focus on innovation, our stellar team of engineers was hand-selected by AWS, the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud offering, and we're excited about the opportunities this strategic collaboration creates for us to better serve our customers," said Pat Goepel, Chairman and CEO for Asure. "Our mission at Asure is to provide HCM software and services that help our customers grow, and our unique partnership with AWS through their Application Modernization Lab aligns perfectly with this goal, creating a path to deliver the most advanced and secure cloud platform resources in the world to help them accelerate their business operations."

The AWS Application Modernization Lab offers its select group of partners the framework to modernize their respective technologies within the key pillars of operational excellence, security best practices, performance efficiency and cost optimization.

Asure says on its opportunity with the Application Modernization Lab to provide its client base with a cloud-optimized environment that can leverage emerging technologies like robotics and AI in a manner that removes traditional efficiency roadblocks, such as Windows deprendecy and competitive licensing costs.

"Asure was chosen from a very select group of AWS' top partners based on the common goal of advancing cloud-based solutions to address real-world business challenges. Through a rigorous eight-week vetting process with AWS' cognitive experts, we were able to establish key modernization pathways and playbooks to support our operational framework going forward," said Yasmine Rodriguez Wakim, CTO for Asure. "By partnering with AWS, we are able to accelerate our modernization journey by updating legacy platforms and rearchitecting our systems. This not only optimizes our cloud environment but also empowers us to respond exponentially faster to HCM market demands and changes."

Aside from the AWS news, Asure announced its second quarter 2023 financial results will be released after the market close on Monday, August 7, 2023. Asure Chairman and CEO Pat Goepel and CFO John Pence are slated to host the respective conference call that same day around 4:30pm EST to discuss the quarterly results and offer a question-and-answer session.

For more information about the company's services, latest news, and ongoing initiatives, visit https://www.asuresoftware.com and https://spotlightgrowth.com/asure-software-nasdaq-asur-weekly-chart-continues-to-highlight-bullish-undertones-as-aws-news-and-upcoming-q2-2023-results-could-serve-as-potential-continued-catalysts/

About Asure Software

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) provides cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions that assist organizations of all sizes in streamlining their HCM processes. Asure's suite of HCM solutions includes HR, payroll, time and attendance, benefits administration, and talent management. The company's approach to HR compliance services incorporates AI technology to enhance scalability and efficiency while prioritizing client interactions. For more information, please visit www.asuresoftware.com .

