01.08.2023
Armada Data Corporation: Armada Announces Resignation of Director

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / Armada Data Corporation (the "Company") (TSXV:ARD) announces that Rob Montemarano has resigned as a director of the Company effective July 27, 2023. The Company thanks Mr. Montemarano for his services and wishes him success in his future endeavours.

About Armada Data Corp.

Armada Data is a Canadian publicly traded Information & Marketing Services Company providing accurate and real-time data to institutional and retail customers, through developing, owning and operating automotive pricing-related web sites and providing information technology and marketing services to its clients.

Armada Data shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading Symbol ARD. Armada currently has a total of 17,670,265 shares outstanding.

Additional information relating to Armada Data Corporation is filed on SEDAR+, and can be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information, please contact:
Armada Data Corporation
Mr. R. James Matthews, President & CEO
Email: investors@armadadatacorp.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Armada Data Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/771491/Armada-Announces-Resignation-of-Director

