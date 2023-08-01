Launching in Argos: NickWatch, the new connected smartwatch for kids

LONDON, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NickWatch, a new connected smartwatch under license agreement with the popular kids' brand Nickelodeon, is now available at Argos for kids aged six to nine. Offering a wealth of entertainment based on Nickelodeon's iconic characters, the brand new NickWatch features games, dances, crafts, music, safe connectivity, communication and customisation, all in the one must-have accessory for kids.

Available from 1stAugust 2023 nationwide at Argos stores, NickWatch has been developed by the team at Watchinu and will be operated via a licensee agreement with Paramount Global, Nickelodeon's parent company. The watch will be available to purchase in Currys stores later this month.

The watch is retailing at £159.99 for the bundle of both the watch and a one-year subscription to the 'NickWatch Caretaker App' (other options available). The NickWatch allows parents to monitor their child's use and most importantly, keep track of their child's location via the app. The watch and its features can be used for roaming globally, at no extra cost.

The Caretaker App gives parents and caregivers peace of mind when away from their children. Adults can use the app to message, call and manage the user account on the watch. This includes muting the device during school hours and choosing who communicate with their child - children can't override the actions taken either. Social media platforms are not accessible from the watch.

With eight key features providing an explorative environment for children, NickWatch helps to spark intuitive, physical, social and roleplay - truly letting imaginations run wild.

Udi Miron, CEO at Watchinu says: "NickWatch is set to shake-up the wearables market with some of the animation world's most iconic and loved characters baked into the experience the NickWatch delivers an experience like no other with the perfect combination of imaginative play and peace of mind for parents and carers."

"We are delighted that Watchinu is launching a new connected smartwatch harnessing the power of our consumer brands and that our iconic Nickelodeon characters will be used to help kids embrace technology and create immersive experiences that unlock a boundless world full of imagination, creativity and connectivity," said Doug Rosen, Senior Vice President, Games & Emerging Media, Paramount Global.

New games will be released every few months, along with new stickers and watch face designs, new sound effects, musical instruments and voice filters.

