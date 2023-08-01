NETGEM: Availability of Netgem's half-year financial report as at June 30, 2023

Paris, 1st August 2023,
Netgem announces that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers its half-year financial report as at June 30, 2023.
The half-year financial report is available on the company's website, www.netgem.com, in the "Regulated information" section of the "Investors" section.
Financial communication calendar
Business update Thursday, October 19, 2023, before market opening
Contacts
|Investors and Analysts
Bertrand Soleil
bertrand.soleil@double-digit.com
+33 (0)6.23.31.06.53
|Press
Patricia Ouaki
patricia.ouaki@forcemedia.fr
+33 (0)1.44.40.24.01
About Netgem
Netgem operates the netgem.tv platform of digital video entertainment services, integrating all live, on-demand and subscription content available on the market, and accessible by all family members on mobile, PC or TV screens.
The netgem.tv product is distributed through a network of fixed telecom operators in Europe, under the operator's brand (B2B2C model) to over 600,000 subscriber households.
Netgem is listed on Euronext Growth.
(ISIN: FR0004154060, Reuters: ETGM.PA, Bloomberg: ALNTG FP)
