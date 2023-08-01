KeyBank: Vic Laurenza Promoted to Market President in Western Pennsylvania

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / KeyBank announced Vic Laurenza has been promoted to Market President in Western Pennsylvania. In this role, he will help grow KeyBank's business and community presence in the region while continuing to serve as the National Client Engagement Leader for Key Private Bank.

Laurenza joined Key in 2016, serving first as a Wealth Advisor and later as Senior Vice President of Private Banking Market Leader before stepping into his current role last year. Already active in the greater Pittsburgh community, he will now take on a more visible role as the face and voice of Key in the Western Pennsylvania market. He will also partner closely with Carla Frost, Key's Corporate Responsibility Officer for the market, to plan Key's strategic investments to help the community thrive.

"We are thrilled to expand Vic's title and look forward to the great things he will accomplish as Market President," said Chris Doyle, KeyBank's Senior Commercial Sales Leader. "His presence and reputation in Western Pennsylvania will be an important asset to continue our growth in the region and for community engagement. His experience within the Private Bank uniquely positions him to drive collaboration and coordination in the market."

Laurenza began his banking career more than 20 years ago at PNC in retail management and business banking, eventually moving into Wealth Management. Before joining Key, he was Vice President, Relationship Manager in Huntington National Bank's Private Client Group.

In addition to Market President, Laurenza will also continue his role within Key Private Bank. As the National Client Engagement Leader, he works with a broad set of stakeholders and subject matter experts to create and execute on client satisfaction initiatives, marketing, field communications and change management initiatives.

A veteran in the banking industry, Laurenza holds a Bachelor of Finance from Mercyhurst University. He serves on the board of Familylinks, a local nonprofit dedicated to positively impacting lives through integrated community, behavioral and social programs and is a graduate of Leadership Pittsburgh.

Additionally, Tim Glass has been promoted to Commercial Sales Leader for the market. While leading the commercial sales client-facing team, he will also continue to manage and develop his own portfolio.

Glass joined Key in 2022 as a Senior Relationship Manager. Over the course of his 23-year banking career, he has acquired valuable experience as a credit analyst, field examiner, underwriter, portfolio manager and relationship manager. Prior to joining Key, Glass was a Relationship Manager for Wells Fargo in Western Pennsylvania.

Glass earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a Master's in Business Administration from the Palumbo-Donahue School of Business at Duquesne University. He also serves as a board member of Rebuilding Together Pittsburgh, a local nonprofit assisting low-income homeowners with the maintenance and care of their homes to improve living conditions and the quality of life.

"Since joining Key last year, Tim has been an outstanding team player and commercial banker," said Doyle. "His extensive experience in the industry, established reputation and leadership will position us in the market to create an even greater impact."

Photo: Vic Laurenza, KeyBank Market President, Western Pennsylvania.

