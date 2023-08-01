Broadcast Management Group, Inc.: Broadcast Management Group Increases Managed Services Solution by Expanding Global Connectivity

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / Broadcast Management Group is expanding its transmissions services globally, adding on-site KU uplink and downlink services and additional fiber connectivity at its BMG Cloud Control Center

The BMG Cloud Control Center is the central point that enables clients to spin up production services on demand. BMG's Cloud Control Center, located in Las Vegas, has spoke facilities in NYC, Chicago, and Washington D.C. Each spoke is connected 24/7. As one of the country's largest broadcast managed services companies, BMG has client-owned facilities all over the country that are connected around the clock to the BMG Cloud Control Center. In addition, BMG supports client-owned full-production facilities and flash studios. The BMG Cloud Control Center provides clients with unlimited connectivity around the globe.

BMG provides clients with the following options for transmissions: LiveU, LTN, TVU, SRT, RTMP, ZIXI, NDI, LTN, KU uplink/downlink, and access to Encompass' global fiber infrastructure and its network of satellite trucks.

"To provide our clients a complete ecosystem of production services, and now adding Encompass' international connectivity footprint, its satellite truck resources, and having our own on-site uplink and downlink ability is an important step," said Todd Mason, Chief Executive Officer of Broadcast Management Group.

"Today, many clients do not need to build an entire production infrastructure on-site; they can leverage BMG's managed services, including hardware and software control rooms, content management, storage, master control, a fleet of mobile units, fly-packs, staffing, and transmissions. Benefits include saving our clients' capital, labor, and real estate costs," said Dave Weiler, SVP of Consulting and Sports Packaging.

In 2021, BMG designed and built from the ground up the first complete cloud ecosystem (BMG Cloud Control Center) along with a fleet of mobile units, REMI flight packs, and REMI kits to support centralized technology and decentralized production teams. The advantage to BMG's live production and managed services clients is the ability to tap into the best teams and technology on an on-demand basis. This improves quality, lowers cost, and is more environmentally friendly.

Broadcast Management Group is a full-service global broadcast media company with six divisions: Live Production, Event Management, Creative Services, Broadcast Consulting, Managed Services, and Systems Integration. BMG operates a proprietary Cloud Broadcast Operations Center (BMG Cloud Control) in Las Vegas. BMG also has offices in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City, and Washington D.C. BMG produces more than 2,500 live broadcasts a year including professional and NCAA sports, concerts, news, and entertainment events.

