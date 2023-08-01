DJ Polymetal: Suspension of Trading on the London Stock Exchange

Polymetal International plc Suspension of Trading on the London Stock Exchange

Polymetal International plc (the "Company") confirms that in advance of the Re-domiciliation taking place on 7 August 2023, the Company's shares have now been suspended from trading on the London Stock Exchange.

As set out in the circular published by the Company on 10 May 2023 (the "Re-domiciliation Circular"), and in accordance with the announcement made by the Company on 21 July 2023, as a result of the Re-domiciliation, the Ordinary Shares will cease to be compatible with electronic settlement within CREST and will consequently result in the inability of the Company to meet certain basic requirements to maintain the London Listing. Therefore, trading in the Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange needs to be suspended and will remain suspended until the date of the London De-listing.

The Company can confirm that trading in the Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange has now been suspended.

For the avoidance of doubt, the suspension is not expected to be removed and the Company's Ordinary Shares will no longer be able to be traded on the London Stock Exchange.

As approved by shareholders at the General Meeting on 28 July 2023, it is expected that the London De-Listing will occur on 29 August 2023.

In addition and in accordance with the announcement made by the Company on 21 July 2023, the Company confirms that trading on the AIX was also suspended today in order to effect the Re-domiciliation, and is expected to be resumed on or after the Re-domiciliation Effective Date. Notwithstanding this temporary suspension, the Company re-confirms that following the Re-domiciliation, it will remain listed on the AIX, which will become the Company's primary stock exchange.

In light of the above, the Company further confirms that the record date for the purposes of the Re-domiciliation is Friday 4 August 2023.

Investor Relations Polymetal International plc ir@polymetalinternational.com Evgeny Monakhov +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) Kirill Kuznetsov +7 717 261 0222 (Kazakhstan)

