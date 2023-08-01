Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.08.2023
WKN: 867679 | ISIN: US6934751057
123,00124,0019:17
ACCESSWIRE
01.08.2023 | 19:50
The PNC Financial Services Group: 'At PNC We Empower Prosperity for All by Adhering to Our Values,' Says Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer Richard Bynum

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Tuesday, August 1, 2023, Press release picture

A message from Richard Bynum, PNC's chief corporate responsibility officer

What is a bank's role? At PNC, we understand that we are a pillar of each community we serve. We strive to be good stewards of our resources, to be fair to our customers and to provide not just jobs but rewarding career opportunities for employees. Conducting business on the strong foundation of our core values affords us the opportunity to thrive and become a good corporate citizen along the way.

Our core values, listed in the 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report, were set in place many years ago because they are tenets of good business. Over the years we've learned that operating our business in line with those core values helps us to deliver for our customers, employees, communities and shareholders. We empower prosperity for all by adhering to our values.

As the pace of change across our industry and our nation accelerates, our focus remains clear and we continue moving forward as a company, building on that notion of empowering prosperity for our stakeholders.

Continue reading Richard Bynum's letter to our stakeholders and the 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report in its entirety on pnc.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The PNC Financial Services Group on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: The PNC Financial Services Group
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/pnc-financial-services-group
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The PNC Financial Services Group

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/771569/At-PNC-We-Empower-Prosperity-for-All-by-Adhering-to-Our-Values-Says-Chief-Corporate-Responsibility-Officer-Richard-Bynum

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
