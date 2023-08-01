FedEx Corporation: Providing Humanitarian Relief to Our Communities Near and Far

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / FedEx Corporation

Originally published in the 2022 FedEx Cares Report

Providing essential supplies in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian was one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S. In response, FedEx quickly mobilized relief efforts through our longstanding relationships with the American Red Cross, ASPCA, Direct Relief, Heart to Heart International, International Medical Corps, The Salvation Army, Team Rubicon, and World Central Kitchen. We worked with experts on the ground to assess needs and coordinate delivery of medicine, shelter, hygiene kits, food, and water. Included were 20,400 Meals Ready to Eat (MREs) from the reserves FedEx has stationed across the country, which we donated to the American Red Cross. We also helped International Medical Corps deploy a mobile medical unit to provide wound care, prescription refills, flu shots, and general health consultations to the thousands of residents left without access to healthcare.

Our collaboration with FedEx has helped us, time and time again, deliver on our mission of saving lives and relieving the suffering of people affected by war, disease, and disaster. We could not be more grateful. Rebecca Milner Chief Advancement Officer for International Medical Corps

Acting fast to help Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona

A record 712,000 Puerto Rico households were impacted when Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico. We acted quickly to collaborate with nonprofits on the ground, delivering life-saving supplies and critical assistance to those in need.

12 PALLETS

We helped the International Medical Corps by transporting and storing 12 pallets with essential household supplies, hygiene kits, and medical equipment for distribution to affected healthcare facilities.

4,500 DAMAGE ASSESSMENTS

FedEx is a founding sponsor of the American Red Cross Annual Disaster Giving Program. After Hurricane Fiona, they completed 4,500 damage assessments.

500 PEOPLE

We supported Direct Relief to deliver Emergency Medical Backpacks. Each one can serve as many as 500 people in need.

2,000 PEOPLE

We supported Heart International in the delivery of 4 pallets of hygiene kits to serve 2,000 people.

45 PALLETS

World Central Kitchen sent 45 pallets with 20,000 meal kits, LuminAid lights, generators, insulated food carriers, food containers, and cutlery to Miami to stage for distribution.

Recognition for our longstanding commitment to the Salvation Army

Commissioner Kenneth Hodder, National Commander of The Salvation Army U.S.A. presented FedEx Executive Chairman Frederick W. Smith and FedEx President and CEO Raj Subramaniam with their most prestigious honor, the Evangeline Booth Award. The award is in recognition of our team's dedication, longstanding commitment, and community focus in being instrumental in expanding The Salvation Army's ability to aid individuals and families in need around the world.

"We are in business to serve, in many ways. So, we're proud to be able to accept this award."

- Raj Subramaniam, FedEx President and CEO

