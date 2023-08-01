Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Einstieg jetzt: Große Turnaroundspekulation angestoßen!? Nicht verpassen: Fast 600 % bis zum Hoch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JSDB | ISIN: US72703D1000 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
PLANDAI BIOTECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PLANDAI BIOTECHNOLOGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
01.08.2023 | 21:26
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Plandai Biotechnology, Inc. Announces Rescission of Material Definitive Agreement with Good Salt, LLC

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / Plandai Biotechnology, Inc. ("Plandai" or the "Company") (OTC:PLPL) announces today the rescission of a material definitive agreement with Good Salt, LLC due to the material failure of consideration in the transaction.

The material definitive agreement, which was initially entered into on May 16, 2023, outlined the terms and conditions for the acquisition of the Company by Good Salt. However, despite diligent efforts and ongoing communications, conditions subsequent to the closing were unmet, and essential considerations were not settled.

As a result, Plandai had no choice but to initiate the rescission process. The rescission will render the material definitive agreement null and void, and both parties will revert to their pre-agreement status.

Plandai's CEO, Tad Mailander, expressed regret about the situation, stating, "It is disappointing that we had to resort to the rescission of the material definitive agreement due to the failure of consideration. We had high hopes for a successful transaction."

The Company's decision to rescind the agreement was approved by both a majority of the Plandai shareholders eligible to vote and the board of directors.

In light of this development, Plandai will evaluate its options moving forward and exploring alternative opportunities for growth and expansion.

Contact

plandai@protonmail.com

SOURCE: Plandai Biotechnology

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/771606/Plandai-Biotechnology-Inc-Announces-Rescission-of-Material-Definitive-Agreement-with-Good-Salt-LLC

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.