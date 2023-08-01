Informa Markets and HIMSS Join Forces to Expand the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition, the Leading Healthcare Technology Show in the U.S.

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / Informa Markets and the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) are proud to announce a landmark partnership to propel the growth and evolution of the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition. Informa Markets will take on management of the HIMSS Exhibition, while HIMSS will continue to oversee developing expert content and programming.

Recognized as the most influential healthcare technology event of the year, HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition brings together the global health ecosystem to network, discover, learn, and innovate. As one of the largest healthcare events in North America, it draws 40,000 health professionals, technology leaders, providers and governmental organizations from around the world. Informa Markets is the world's leading exhibition organizer, connecting communities across diverse sectors ranging from Fashion to Engineering, Health and Wellness to Construction, and more, with a portfolio encompassing over 450 brands.

This partnership will bring together the scale, expertise and resources of the world's leading exhibitions organizer with the unparalleled thought leadership that HIMSS has established in the health tech community. Participants will continue to benefit from HIMSS's excellence in curating content and programming that showcases the latest advancements and innovations in health information and technology, while drawing on Informa Markets' unrivaled expertise in delivering world-class event experiences. With a strong presence in the Healthcare and Medtech space through brands such as FIME, Arab Health, and IME, Informa Markets is an ideal partner to elevate the HIMSS Exhibition to new heights. Under Informa Markets' leadership, the 2024 version of the HIMSS Exhibition & Conference will provide fresh opportunities and enhance the customer experience for HIMSS members, featuring improved digital features, enhanced registration processes, marketing tools, and cutting-edge product discover applications.

"The HIMSS 2023 Global Health Conference and Exhibition was an outstanding success. We are determined to continuously advance this conference and exhibition, delivering ever greater value to everyone who attends: speakers, sponsors, exhibitors and healthcare professionals," said Hal Wolf, President & CEO of HIMSS. "With the remarkable growth that the Global Conference has reached, it's the right time to partner with North America's leading exhibitions organizer, Informa Markets, who shares our vision to make the HIMSS Global Health Conference and Exhibition the best it can be for the entire eco-system."

After a successful 2023 conference hosted in Chicago, the 2024 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition will move to Orlando, where Informa's South Florida Ventures team has recently added Art Miami, the Miami International Boat Show, and Premiere Beauty to its rapidly growing luxury lifestyle portfolio in the region, under the leadership of Ken McAvoy.

"We are thrilled to expand our work connecting the healthcare community with the addition of the HIMSS Global Health Conference and Exhibition," said Ken McAvoy, President, South Florida Ventures at Informa Markets. "Drawing on our extensive experience in organizing some of the largest and most successful events in the US, combined with HIMSS' unparalleled expertise in the digital health space, we are excited to collaborate and leverage our resources to deliver even greater benefits and value to the HIMSS community and its members."

The highly anticipated HIMSS 2024 Global Health Conference and Exhibition, the inaugural edition under this new partnership, will take place in Orlando, FL on March 11-15. Expect a groundbreaking event that will shape the future of healthcare technology. For more information, go to https://www.himss.org/global-conference.

About HIMSS

Vision

To realize the full health potential of every human, everywhere.

Mission

Reform the global health ecosystem through the power of information and technology.

HIMSS (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society) is a global advisor, thought leader and member-based society committed to reforming the global health ecosystem through the power of information and technology. As a mission-driven nonprofit, HIMSS offers a unique depth and breadth of expertise in health innovation, public policy, workforce development, research and digital health transformation to advise leaders, stakeholders and influencers across the global health ecosystem on best practices. With a community-centric approach, our innovation engine delivers key insights, education and engaging events to healthcare providers, payers, governments, startups, life sciences and other health services organizations, ensuring they have the right information at the point of decision.

HIMSS has served the global health community for more than 60 years, with focused operations across North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. Our members include more than 120,000 individuals, 440 provider organizations, 510 nonprofit partners and 560 health services organizations. HIMSS offers a variety of membership types and ways to get involved. For more information, please visit www.HIMSS.org.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Boating, Pharmaceuticals, Food, Fashion, and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

