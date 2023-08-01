Driving Real Impact Around the World: Gen Releases 2023 Social Impact Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / "I'm driven by the opportunity to bring social impact into every part of Gen. It's incredibly motivating to see the Corporate Responsibility team working closer than ever across the business. DEI, recruitment, talent development, global health and wellness, legal, product, brand and marketing are all pulling together to make a real difference. Our people feel they have an active stake in the program. We're united in our community-minded values and passion for powering Digital Freedom."- Kim Allman, Head of Corporate Responsibility and Public Policy, Gen



Today, Gen (NASDAQ:GEN) releases its 2023 Social Impact Report. Gen is a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom through its trusted Cyber Safety brands, Norton, Avast, LifeLock, Avira, AVG, ReputationDefender and CCleaner. The Company's commitment to social impact is embedded in its daily work as Gen empowers people to live their best digital lives.



The Company's inaugural Social Impact Report demonstrates how Gen brings together its team, passions and technology to support people and communities, making the world a better, safer place.



Our Social Impact strategy is focused on helping children, families, and vulnerable people stay safe online, and eliminating the gender gap in tech by helping women advance their cybersecurity careers. The Gen team is unified in its efforts to foster a culture of giving, care for the environment and build a diverse and dedicated team.



You can see the efforts of Gen and its family of consumer Cyber Safety brands come to life through some of the 2023 highlights from the report including:

Reached more than 2.8 million people through its Cyber Safety education and training programs.

Contributed $5.3 million in charitable giving to high-impact nonprofits, including the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts, Save the Children India, Planet Water Foundation and Discovery Education.

Donated products to more than 9,200 nonprofits.

Gen employees spent more than 4,700 hours volunteering in their communities and 33% of employees participated in Gen giving programs.

Globally, 32% of Gen employees are women.

Gen employees completed more than 780 projects through its Sustainable Home Improvement Program, an employee benefit providing cash incentives for home improvement projects that help reduce environmental impacts.

Delivered approximately 98% of products digitally and less than 0.5% of the material used in physical products contained plastic.

Received social impact awards and recognitions, including Points of Light's The Civic 50, Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies, SEAL's Environmental Initiatives Award, The Corporate Engagement Awards, Fortune's Modern Board 25 and being listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

Learn more about how Gen is committed to making the world a better, safer place in its 2023 Social Impact Report.



