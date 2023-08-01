Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR), a leader in helping the world sustainably move, improve and enjoy water, life's most essential resource, today announced the appointment of Tracey Doi to its board of directors effective August 15, 2023. With her appointment to the Pentair plc board of directors, Ms. Doi will serve on the Company's Audit and Finance Committee.

Ms. Doi is the retired Group Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Toyota Motor North America where she was responsible for accounting, finance, tax and enterprise strategy. Also at Toyota Motor North America, Ms. Doi oversaw investments in Toyota's products, manufacturing footprint, supply chain and technology, and led initiatives to drive business results. Ms. Doi serves on the board of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and as an independent trustee for SunAmerica Series Trust and Seasons Series Trust, and is an active member of her community through her not-for-profit board service. This includes serving on the boards of the National Association of Corporate Directors North Texas, 50/50 Women on Boards, International Women's Forum Dallas, National ACE Foundation and the Japanese American National Museum.

"As a seasoned Director and operational leader with skilled experience in strategic planning, finance, transformations, enterprise systems, and business analytics, Tracey brings expertise to the Board which will serve Pentair and its shareholders well. We are delighted to have Tracey join our Board of Directors," said David A. Jones, Pentair Chairman of the Board.

ABOUT PENTAIR PLC

At Pentair, we help the world sustainably move, improve, and enjoy water, life's most essential resource. From our residential and commercial water solutions, to industrial water management and everything in between, Pentair is focused on smart, sustainable water solutions that help our planet and people thrive.

Pentair had revenue in 2022 of approximately $4.1 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 11,250 global employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, we work to help improve lives and the environment around the world. To learn more, visit www.pentair.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230731296935/en/

Contacts:

Shelly Hubbard

Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel.: 763-656-5575

E-mail: shelly.hubbard@pentair.com

Rebecca Osborn

Senior Manager, External Communications

Tel.: 763-656-5589

E-mail: rebecca.osborn@pentair.com