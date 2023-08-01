Ternium S.A.: Ternium Announces Second Quarter and First Half of 2023 Results

LUXEMBOURG / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) today announced its results for the second quarter and first half ended June 30, 2023.

The financial and operational information contained in this press release is based on Ternium S.A.'s operational data and consolidated condensed interim financial statements prepared in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim financial reporting" (IFRS) and presented in US dollars ($) and metric tons. This press release includes certain non-IFRS alternative performance measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Net Cash and Free Cash Flow. The reconciliation of these figures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures is included in Exhibit I.

Summary of Second Quarter of 2023 Results

2Q23 1Q23 2Q22 Steel Shipments (tons) 2,982,000 3,065,000 -3 % 2,957,000 1 % Iron Ore Shipments (tons) 867,000 799,000 9 % 837,000 4 % Net Sales ($ million) 3,871 3,623 7 % 4,438 -13 % Operating Income ($ million) 732 357 105 % 1,071 -32 % Adjusted EBITDA ($ million) 883 508 74 % 1,225 -28 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (% of net sales) 23 % 14 % 28 % Adjusted EBITDA per Ton ($) 296 166 414 Net Income ($ million) 736 480 936 Equity Holders' Net Income ($ million) 627 374 799 Earnings per ADS1 ($) 3.19 1.91 4.07

1 American Depositary Share. Each ADS represents 10 shares of Ternium's common stock. Results are based on a weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding (net of treasury shares) of 1,963,076,776.

Adjusted EBITDA of $882.6 million on steel shipments of 3.0 million tons, with adjusted EBITDA margin of 23% and adjusted EBITDA per ton of $296.

Equity holders' net income of $626.9 million, equivalent to earnings per ADS of $3.19.

Net cash provided by operating activities of $47.9 million, after a working capital increase of $604.9 million primarily reflecting higher inventory volumes and the impact on trade receivables of higher steel prices.

Negative free cash flow of $149.6 million, after capital expenditures of $197.5 million.

Dividends paid to Ternium's shareholders of $1.80 per ADS, or $353.4 million, and dividends in kind paid to non-controlling interest of $233.5 million.

Net cash position of $2.2 billion at the end of June 2023, compared to $3.0 billion at the end of March 2023.

Ternium's steel shipments in the second quarter of 2023 were 3.0 million tons, down 3% sequentially and up 1% compared to the prior-year second quarter.

In Mexico, shipments were 2.0 million tons in the period, down 2% from a first quarter all-time-high, and up 21% versus the second quarter of 2022. Shipments to Ternium's Mexican industrial customers increased in the period, particularly to home appliance manufacturers and the automotive industry. Commercial market steel demand remained healthy. However, Ternium's sales to commercial customers decreased in the second quarter reflecting lower utilization rates at its facilities, mainly in connection with certain logistic constraints during the period.

In the Southern Region, steel volumes increased 4% sequentially in the second quarter of 2023, mainly reflecting higher shipments in Argentina following a seasonally slow first quarter. On a year-over-year basis, shipments in the second quarter decreased 6%, reflecting lower steel demand in Argentina and reduced sales to other countries in the Southern Region.

In other markets, shipments decreased 15% on a sequential basis and 43% year-over-year due to lower sales to finished steel customer and slabs to third parties.

Revenue per ton in the second quarter of 2023 was $1,276, increasing $177 sequentially mainly as a result of higher realized steel prices in Mexico and other markets. On a year-over-year basis, revenue per ton decreased $195 in the second quarter reflecting lower realized steel prices in Ternium's main steel markets.

Operating income in the second quarter of 2023 was $731.7 million. Ternium's adjusted EBITDA in the period was $882.6 million with adjusted EBITDA per ton of $296. On a sequential basis, adjusted EBITDA per ton increased $130 in the second quarter mainly reflecting higher realized steel prices and slightly lower cost per ton. On a year-over-year basis, adjusted EBITDA per ton decreased $118 due to lower realized steel prices, partially offset by a decrease in cost per ton. Net income in the second quarter of 2023 was $735.9 million.

Summary of First Half of 2023 Results

1H23 1H22 Steel Shipments (tons) 6,048,000 5,909,000 2 % Iron Ore Shipments (tons) 1,667,000 1,734,000 -4 % Net Sales ($ million) 7,495 8,743 -14 % Operating Income ($ million) 1,089 2,130 -49 % Adjusted EBITDA ($ million) 1,391 2,433 -43 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (% of net sales) 19 % 28 % Adjusted EBITDA per Ton ($) 230 412 Net Income ($ million) 1,215 1,814 Equity Holders' Net Income ($ million) 1,001 1,575 Earnings per ADS1 ($) 5.10 8.02

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.4 billion, on steel shipments of 6.0 million tons, with adjusted EBITDA margin of 19% and adjusted EBITDA per ton of $230.

Equity holders' net income of $1.0 billion, equivalent to earnings per ADS of $5.10.

Net cash provided by operating activities of $660.2 million, after a working capital increase of $386.9 million, primarily reflecting higher inventory volumes and trade receivables.

Free cash flow of $264.8 million after capital expenditures of $395.4 million.

Ternium's steel shipments in the first half of 2023 were 6.0 million tons, up 139,000 tons compared to shipment levels in the first half of 2022 due to a 399,000-ton increase in finished steel shipments, partially offset by a 260,000-ton decrease in the volume of slabs shipped to third parties, reflecting the company's increased integration.

Sales volumes in Mexico increased 26% year-over-year in the first half of 2023, as Ternium gained share in the local flat steel market supported by the company's new state-of-the-art facilities in Pesquería. In the Southern Region, shipments were down 7% year-over-year reflecting lower steel demand in Argentina and lower shipments to other countries in the Southern Region. In other markets, steel volumes decreased 43% reflecting lower shipments of slabs to third parties and lower sales of finished steel products, as the company increased sales in Mexico.

Revenue per ton was $1,217 in the first half of 2022, a $232 decrease compared to revenue per ton in the first half of 2022, mainly reflecting lower realized steel prices in Mexico and other markets.

Operating income amounted to $1.1 billion in the first half of 2023, with adjusted EBITDA of $1.4 billion. Adjusted EBITDA per ton was $230 in the period, decreasing $182 year-over-year due to lower realized steel prices partially offset by lower cost per ton. Net income in the first half of 2023 was $1.2 billion.

Consolidation of Usiminas

The third quarter of 2023 will be the first quarter in which Ternium will have fully consolidated Usiminas into its financial statements. As a result, Ternium's consolidated third quarter of 2023 financial information will be materially different when compared to the second quarter of 2023.

For context, Usiminas reported steel shipments of 972 thousand tons, iron ore shipments of 2.4 million tons, net sales of $1.4 billion, operating income of $13.8 million and net income of $58.1 million for its second quarter of 2023. Currently, Ternium has an economic participation of 23.3% in Usiminas. Consequently, beginning in the third quarter of 2023, Ternium's profit attributable to non-controlling interest will also include results from the 76.7% economic participation in Usiminas that is not owned by Ternium's shareholders.

Outlook

Excluding the impact of the consolidation of Usiminas on Ternium's financial results, Ternium expects third quarter EBITDA to decrease compared to the second quarter, with higher shipments partially offset by a lower EBITDA margin that will result from a decrease in international prices and slightly higher cost per ton.

In Mexico, the company anticipates higher sequential shipments in the third quarter, driven by continued strength in the automotive and white-goods industrial sectors. In addition, Mexico's commercial market remains stable, with no significant accumulation of inventories in the commercial value chain.

In Argentina, Ternium expects shipments in the third quarter to remain at the same level as in the second quarter. However, the company anticipates that high inflation, constraints to imports of raw materials, the significantly unstable macroeconomic environment and upcoming election-related uncertainty would negatively impact domestic steel market activity and demand in the second half of 2023.

Analysis of Second Quarter of 2023 Results

Net sales in the second quarter of 2023 were $3.9 billion, 7% higher than net sales in the first quarter of 2023 and 13% lower than net sales in the second quarter of 2022. The following table outlines Ternium's consolidated net sales for the aforementioned periods:

Net Sales $ million 2Q23 1Q23 Dif 2Q22 Dif Mexico 2,457 2,206 11 % 2,456 0 % Southern Region 870 854 2 % 990 -12 % Other markets 480 494 -3 % 905 -47 % Total steel products 3,806 3,554 7 % 4,352 -13 % Other products* 65 69 -7 % 86 -24 % Total steel segment 3,871 3,623 7 % 4,438 -13 % Total mining segment 110 85 29 % 111 -1 % Total steel and mining segments 3,981 3,708 7 % 4,548 -12 % Intersegment eliminations (110 ) (85 ) 29 % (111 ) -1 % Total net sales 3,871 3,623 7 % 4,438 -13 %

*The item "Other products" primarily includes electricity sales in Brazil and Mexico.

Shipments Thousand tons 2Q23 1Q23 Dif 2Q22 Dif Mexico 2,031 2,066 -2 % 1,679 21 % Southern Region 563 544 4 % 601 -6 % Other markets 388 455 -15 % 677 -43 % Total steel segment 2,982 3,065 -3 % 2,957 1 % Total mining segment 867 799 8 % 837 4 % Revenue / ton $/ton 2Q23 1Q23 Dif 2Q22 Dif Mexico 1,209 1,068 13 % 1,463 -17 % Southern Region 1,545 1,570 -2 % 1,647 -6 % Other markets 1,237 1,085 14 % 1,337 -7 % Total steel segment 1,276 1,159 10 % 1,471 -13 % Total mining segment 127 106 19 % 132 -4 %

Cost of sales was $2.8 billion in the second quarter of 2023, $141.3 million lower sequentially, principally due to a $187.0 million, or 8%, decrease in raw materials and consumables used, mainly reflecting lower purchased slab and energy costs, and a 3% decrease in steel shipments; partially offset by a $45.7 million increase in other costs, including a $34.1 million increase in maintenance expenses and a $6.4 million increase in services and fees. Compared to the second quarter of 2022, cost of sales decreased $219.5 million, principally due to a $138.0 million, or 6%, decrease in raw materials and consumables used, mainly reflecting lower raw material and energy costs; and to a $81.4 million decrease in other costs, including a $107.2 million decrease in labor costs primarily in connection with Ternium Mexico employees' profit sharing scheme, and a $22.0 million increase in maintenance expenses.

Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses in the second quarter of 2023 were $304.3 million, or 8% of net sales, an increase of $11.3 million compared to SG&A in the first quarter of 2023, and a decrease of $6.2 million compared to SG&A in the second quarter of 2022.

Operating income in the second quarter of 2023 was $731.7 million, or 19% of net sales, compared to operating income of $357.4 million, or 10% of net sales, in the first quarter of 2023, and operating income of $1.1 billion, or 24% of net sales, in the second quarter of 2022.

Net financial results were a loss of $18.0 million in the second quarter of 2023, including a net foreign exchange loss of $24.9 million primarily related to the negative impact of the appreciation of the Mexican Peso and Colombian Peso against the US dollar (6% and 10% in the period, respectively) on Ternium's Mexican and Colombian subsidiaries net local currency positions. Net financial results in the first quarter of 2023 and the second quarter of 2022 were a gain of $7.8 million and a gain of $37.2 million, respectively.

The equity in the results of non-consolidated companies was a gain of $27.3 million in the second quarter of 2023, lower than a gain of $34.9 million in the first quarter of 2023 and a gain of $49.3 million in the prior-year second quarter, mainly reflecting a decrease in the results of Ternium's investment in Usiminas.

Income tax expense in the second quarter of 2023 was $5.2 million, with a 1% effective tax rate, mainly due to positive deferred tax results at Ternium's Mexican subsidiaries, as the Mexican Peso appreciated against the US dollar in the period. Income tax results in the first quarter of 2023 and the prior-year second quarter were a gain of $79.4 million and an expense of $221.4 million, respectively.

Analysis of First Half of 2023 Results

Net sales in the first half of 2023 were $7.5 billion, 14% lower than net sales in the first half of 2022. The following table outlines Ternium's consolidated net sales for the first half of 2023 and 2022:

Net Sales (million $) Shipments (thousand tons) Revenue/ton ($/ton) 1H23 1H22 Dif. 1H23 1H22 Dif. 1H23 1H22 Dif. Mexico 4,663 4,719 -1 % 4,098 3,252 26 % 1,138 1,451 -22 % Southern Region 1,724 1,886 -9 % 1,107 1,188 -7 % 1,557 1,587 -2 % Other markets 974 1,960 -50 % 843 1,468 -43 % 1,155 1,335 -13 % Total steel products 7,360 8,564 -14 % 6,048 5,909 2 % 1,217 1,449 -16 % Other products* 134 179 -25 % Steel segment 7,495 8,742 -14 % Mining segment 195 214 -9 % 1,667 1,734 -4 % 117 123 -5 % Intersegment eliminations (195 ) (213 ) -9 % Net sales 7,495 8,743 -14 %

*The item "Other products" primarily includes electricity sales in Brazil and Mexico.

Cost of sales was $5.8 billion in the first half of 2023, a decrease of $222.9 million compared to the first half of 2022. This was primarily due to a $185.7 million, or 4%, decrease in raw materials and consumables used, mainly reflecting lower raw material and energy costs, partially offset by a 2% increase in steel volumes; and to a $37.2 million decrease in other costs including a $79.2 million decrease in labor costs mainly in connection with Ternium Mexico employees' profit sharing scheme, a $30.3 million increase in maintenance expenses and a $12.9 million increase in services and fees.

Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses in the first half of 2023 were $597.2 million, or 8% of net sales, an increase of $5.4 million compared to SG&A expenses in the first half of 2022.

Operating income in the first half of 2023 was $1.1 billion, or 15% of net sales, compared to operating income of $2.1 billion, or 24% of net sales, in the first half of 2022.

Net financial results were a loss of $10.2 million in the first half of 2023, mainly reflecting a $40.4 million net foreign exchange loss, a $9.8 million loss related to changes in the fair value of financial assets and a $49.7 million net financial interest result gain. The net foreign exchange loss in the first half of 2023 was primarily related to the negative impact of the appreciation of the Mexican Peso and Colombian Peso against the US dollar (13% and 15% in the period, respectively) on Ternium's Mexican and Colombian subsidiaries net local currency positions. Net financial results in the first half of 2022 were a loss of $23.7 million.

The equity in the results of non-consolidated companies was a gain of $62.2 million in the first half of 2023, lower than a gain of $108.0 million in the first half of 2022 mainly reflecting a decrease in the results of Ternium's investment in Usiminas.

Income tax results in the first half of 2023 were a gain of $74.3 million, mainly due to positive deferred tax results at Ternium's Mexican subsidiaries, as the Mexican Peso appreciated against the US dollar in the period. Income tax expense in the first half of 2022 was $400.8 million.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

Net cash provided by operating activities in the first half of 2023 was $660.2 million. Working capital increased by $386.9 million in the first half of 2023 as a result of an aggregate $288.4 million increase in inventories and an aggregate $232.1 million increase in trade and other receivables, partially offset by an aggregate $133.6 million net increase in accounts payable and other liabilities. The inventory value increase in the first half of 2023 was due to a $260.2 million higher steel volume and a $52.6 million increase in raw materials, supplies and others, partially offset by a $24.4 million lower cost of steel.

Capital expenditures in the first half of 2023 were $395.4 million, $109.8 million higher than in the first half of 2022. During the period, Ternium advanced diverse projects throughout its main facilities, including those for further improving environmental and safety conditions, and for the development of the new expansion projects in Ternium's industrial center in Pesquería, Mexico.

In the first half of 2023, Ternium's free cash flow was $264.8 million. In the period, the company paid dividends to shareholders of $353.4 million and dividends in kind to non-controlling interest of $233.5 million. As of June 30, 2023, Ternium's net cash position was $2.2 billion, including Ternium Argentina's total position of cash and cash equivalents and other investments of $1.0 billion.

Net cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter of 2023 was $47.9 million. Working capital increased by $604.9 million in the second quarter of 2023 as a result of a $461.0 million increase in inventories, an aggregate $89.3 million net increase in trade and other receivables, and an aggregate $54.6 million net decrease in accounts payable and other liabilities. The inventory value increase in the second quarter of 2023 was due to a $414.1 million higher steel volume, and a $104.6 million higher cost of steel, partially offset by a $57.8 million decrease in raw materials, supplies and others. In the second quarter of 2023, Ternium had negative free cash flow of $149.6 million.

Conference Call and Webcast

Ternium will host a conference call on August 2, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET in which management will discuss second quarter of 2023 results. A webcast link will be available in the Investor Center section of the company's website at www.ternium.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to gross domestic product, related market demand, global production capacity, tariffs, cyclicality in the industries that purchase steel products and other factors beyond Ternium's control.

About Ternium

Ternium is Latin America's leading flat steel producer, with operating facilities in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, the southern United States and Central America. The company offers a broad range of high value-added steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems. More information about Ternium is available at www.ternium.com.

Consolidated Income Statement

$ million 2Q23 1Q23 2Q22 1H23 1H22 (Unaudited) Net sales 3,871 3,623 4,438 7,495 8,743 Cost of sales (2,839 ) (2,981 ) (3,059 ) (5,820 ) (6,043 ) Gross profit 1,032 643 1,379 1,674 2,699 Selling, general and administrative expenses (304 ) (293 ) (310 ) (597 ) (592 ) Other operating income, net 4 8 3 12 23 Operating income 732 357 1,071 1,089 2,130 Finance expense (18 ) (16 ) (7 ) (34 ) (14 ) Finance income 42 41 16 83 40 Other financial (expense) income, net (42 ) (17 ) 29 (60 ) (50 ) Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies 27 35 49 62 108 Profit before income tax results 741 400 1,158 1,141 2,214 Income tax results (5 ) 79 (221 ) 74 (401 ) Profit for the period 736 480 936 1,215 1,814 Attributable to: Owners of the parent 627 374 799 1,001 1,575 Non-controlling interest 109 105 137 214 239 Profit for the period 736 480 936 1,215 1,814

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

$ million June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Unaudited) Property, plant and equipment, net 6,324 6,262 Intangible assets, net 968 944 Investments in non-consolidated companies 939 822 Other investments 103 101 Deferred tax assets 349 200 Receivables, net 409 319 Total non-current assets 9,093 8,648 Receivables, net 719 663 Derivative financial instruments - 0 Inventories, net 3,759 3,470 Trade receivables, net 1,412 1,181 Other investments 2,032 1,875 Cash and cash equivalents 920 1,653 Total current assets 8,842 8,842 Non-current assets classified as held for sale 2 2 Total assets 17,937 17,492 Capital and reserves attributable to the owners of the parent 12,387 11,846 Non-controlling interest 1,923 1,922 Total Equity 14,310 13,768 Provisions 85 81 Deferred tax liabilities 25 163 Other liabilities 603 538 Trade payables 1 1 Lease liabilities 179 190 Borrowings 515 533 Total non-current liabilities 1,409 1,506 Current income tax liabilities 109 136 Other liabilities 350 345 Trade payables 1,322 1,188 Derivative financial instruments 14 1 Lease liabilities 46 49 Borrowings 378 499 Total current liabilities 2,219 2,217 Total liabilities 3,627 3,723 Total equity and liabilities 17,937 17,492

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

$ million 2Q23 1Q23 2Q22 1H23 1H22 (Unaudited) Profit for the period 736 480 936 1,215 1,814 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 151 151 153 301 303 Income tax accruals less payments (117 ) (157 ) (396 ) (273 ) (1,084 ) Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies (27 ) (35 ) (49 ) (62 ) (108 ) Interest accruals less payments (40 ) (36 ) 2 (76 ) 4 Changes in provisions 1 (1 ) 1 0 (2 ) Changes in working capital (605 ) 218 (681 ) (387 ) (350 ) Net foreign exchange results and others (51 ) (7 ) 29 (58 ) 110 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 48 612 (5 ) 660 687 Capital expenditures (198 ) (198 ) (161 ) (395 ) (286 ) Decrease (increase) in other investments 219 (668 ) (277 ) (449 ) (195 ) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant & equipment - 1 - 1 1 Dividends received from non-consolidated companies 15 - 29 15 29 Acquisition of non-controlling interest - - (4 ) - (4 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 37 (865 ) (413 ) (828 ) (455 ) Dividends paid in cash to company's shareholders (353 ) - (353 ) (353 ) (353 ) Finance lease payments (13 ) (14 ) (13 ) (27 ) (25 ) Proceeds from borrowings 27 46 74 73 154 Repayments of borrowings (31 ) (196 ) (339 ) (227 ) (541 ) Net cash used in financing activities (371 ) (164 ) (631 ) (535 ) (766 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (286 ) (417 ) (1,049 ) (703 ) (535 )

Exhibit I - Alternative performance measures

These non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These non-IFRS measures do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and, therefore, may not correspond to similar non-IFRS financial measures reported by other companies.

EBITDA equals net income adjusted to exclude net financial results, income tax results, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA equals EBITDA adjusted to exclude the equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies. Adjusted EBITDA per ton equals adjusted EBITDA divided by steel shipments and Adjusted EBITDA Margin equals Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales:

$ million 2Q23 1Q23 2Q22 1H23 1H22 Net income 736 480 936 1,215 1,814 Adjusted to exclude: Net financial results 18 (8 ) (37 ) 10 24 Income tax results 5 (79 ) 221 (74 ) 401 Depreciation and amortization 151 151 153 302 303 EBITDA 910 544 1,273 1,453 2,542 Less: Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies (27 ) (35 ) (49 ) (62 ) (108 ) Adjusted EBITDA 883 508 1,225 1,391 2,433 Divided by: steel shipments (000 tons) 2,982 3,065 2,957 6,048 5,909 Adjusted EBITDA per ton ($) 296 166 414 230 412 Divided by: net sales ($ million) 3,871 3,623 4,438 7,495 8,743 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%) 23 % 14 % 28 % 19 % 28 %

Free cash flow equals net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures:

$ million 2Q23 1Q23 2Q22 1H23 1H22 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 48 612 (5 ) 660 687 Less: capital expenditures (198 ) (198 ) (161 ) (395 ) (286 ) Free cash flow (150 ) 414 (166 ) 265 401

Net cash equals the consolidated position of cash and cash equivalents and other investments less borrowings:

$ billion June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents2 0.9 1.2 0.7 Plus: other investments (current and non-current)2 2.1 2.6 1.4 Less: borrowings (current and non-current) (0.9 ) (0.9 ) (1.1 ) Net cash 2.2 3.0 1.0

2 Ternium Argentina's consolidated position of cash and cash equivalents and other investments amounted to $1.0, $1.5 and $1.1 billion as of June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively.

