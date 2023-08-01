Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Einstieg jetzt: Große Turnaroundspekulation angestoßen!? Nicht verpassen: Fast 600 % bis zum Hoch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N5V8 | ISIN: CA84651C1095 | Ticker-Symbol: S12
Frankfurt
01.08.23
16:57 Uhr
0,318 Euro
+0,008
+2,58 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPARK POWER GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPARK POWER GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3120,33622:57
0,3140,33222:00
ACCESSWIRE
01.08.2023 | 22:38
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Spark Power Group Inc.: Spark Power Shares 2023 Second Quarter Conference Call Details

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX:SPG), parent company of Spark Power ("Spark Power" or the "Company"), will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 15 to discuss the Company's 2023 second quarter, ended June 30, with investors and analysts.

The Company plans to release its second quarter results after markets close on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

Conference Call Details

DATE: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

TIME: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time

DIAL-IN NUMBER: 1-888-506-0062 or International 1-973-528-0011

ACCESS CODE: 455150

WEBCAST: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2400/48670

It is suggested that those wishing to access the webcast log-in approximately 10 minutes in advance of the start time to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an archive will be available shortly after the conclusion of the conference call for a period of 90 days.

About Spark Power Group Inc.

Spark Power is the leading independent provider of end-to-end electrical services and operations and maintenance services to the industrial, utility, and renewable asset markets in North America. We work to earn the right to be our customers' Trusted Partner in Power. Our highly skilled and dedicated people, located in the communities we serve, combined with our knowledge of the power industry, technology expertise, and commitment to safety, ensures we deliver the right solutions that keep our customers' operations up and running today and better equipped for tomorrow. Learn more at www.sparkpowercorp.com.

-30-

Investor and Regulatory Inquiries:
Richard Perri
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
richard.perri@sparkpowercorp.com
+1 (905) 829-3336

Media Inquiries:
Lauren D'Andrea, Manager, Corporate Communications & Brand
media@sparkpowercorp.com
+1 (905) 829-3336

SOURCE: Spark Power Group Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/771595/Spark-Power-Shares-2023-Second-Quarter-Conference-Call-Details

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.