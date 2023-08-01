Vibriance Skincare Announces Expansion After Hitting Amazon Bestseller List

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / Skincare and cosmetics company Vibriance Skincare has announced that as the company's novel Vitamin C Serum line has outperformed all estimated sales projections, the company is pleased to be exploring multiple expansion opportunities.

The flagship product has reached the #10 spot on Amazon's Best Sellers in Facial Serums. This achievement marks a major milestone in the company's growth, and the news is significant to the industry because of Vibriance's unique focus on the needs of aging consumers.

This is a massive market, as reports suggest that about 60% of Americans use anti-aging products. The global anti-aging market was valued at $60 billion in 2021 , making it a huge part of the $146.7 billion global skincare industry. As the Vitamin C Serum has achieved bestseller status on Amazon, Vibriance is now exploring multiple avenues of future growth.

The company understands that the anti-aging market is a dynamic and rapidly evolving space; and thus, it is crucial to continuously innovate and introduce new products that align with consumer needs. As part of its growth strategy, Vibriance is not only considering the development of new skincare products but also planning on expanding its team. Bringing in new talent with diverse skills and expertise has the potential to help the company reinforce its position in the competitive skincare market, stay ahead of consumer trends, and consistently deliver high-quality, effective products that cater to the evolving needs of its customer base.

CEO Michael Sampson says that while his team is pleased about the company's record sales and plans for growth, they are also excited about furthering the reach of the Positive Aging Movement. This movement is intended to serve as a rebuttal to prejudices and misconceptions associated with aging. Advocates of positive aging delve into the roots of ageist perceptions embedded in modern society, challenge the widespread fallacies about aging, and promote the concept of continuous development and gratification at every stage of life.

"This is why we designed the Super C Serum in the first place," Sampson explains. He says that because Vibriance's products are designed for more mature skin, the Super C Serum is formulated with ingredients like Ethyl Ascorbic Acid, a potent form of Vitamin C. It is also enhanced by patented ingredients such as Ultra Filling Spheres® and Synovea HR®, and includes hyaluronic acid and allantoin. The serum is designed to penetrate the skin's deeper layers to deliver hydration and essential nutrients, which are vital to aging skin.

"Vibriance focuses on skincare and cosmetics for women aged 50 and older," Sampson shares. "Many skincare and cosmetics companies urge women to hide their age. However, we believe in celebrating it instead. We strive to make products that enhance your natural beauty - not cover it up."

Sampson adds that his team at Vibriance is committed to creating products that cater to the unique needs of maturing women and to promoting positivity regarding aging. The success of the Super C Serum showcases the demand for quality skincare products aimed at this consumer group, and the company's sales are paving the way for future growth and scaling plans.

"Our goal is clean, ethical beauty," Sampson explains. "We will continue to innovate and develop products that are cruelty-free and devoid of harmful substances like parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. The success of our Super C Serum is an indication that we're on the right track - producing products that produce results for our customer base, and improve their quality of life."

About Vibriance

Vibriance is a skincare and cosmetics company with a line of products focused on female consumers aged 50 and older. The products are made in the US and the company prioritizes quality ingredients that are backed by scientific studies and are cruelty-free. Vibriance's lab is FDA inspected and GMP accredited. The company uses microbiological, product stability, and sample testing for all products.

Website: https://vibriance.com/

Media contact: Michael Sampson mike@vibriance.com

SOURCE: Vibriance

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/771622/Vibriance-Skincare-Announces-Expansion-After-Hitting-Amazon-Bestseller-List