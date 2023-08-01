Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2023) - Sun Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSXV: SRES) today released its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. All amounts are in United States dollars unless otherwise noted. "C$" refers to Canadian dollars.

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $1,475,527 an increase of 8.9% compared with the same period in the prior year. Net rental income was $988,878, an increase of 3.5%, and net income and comprehensive income for the three months was $581,815, an increase of 9.8%.

Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $2,870,880 an increase of 8.6% compared with the same period in the prior year. Net rental income was $1,975,849, an increase of 6.0%, and net income and comprehensive income for the three months was $1,105,873, an increase of 9.9%.

At June 30, 2023, Sun had total assets of $75.9 million (December 31, 2022 - $75.6 million), and cash and cash equivalents of $3.7 million (December 31, 2022 - $4.7 million). Working capital at June 30, 2023 was $4.2 million (December 31, 2021 - $4.6 million).

Robert C. Wetenhall Jr., Chief Executive Officer, said, "During the quarter, we acquired a distressed apartment building located in Cape Coral, Florida. Mobilization to begin renovating the property, which was heavily damaged by Hurricane Ian, has already begun. We expect the property will be accretive to earnings when stabilized next year and demonstrates our commitment to creating shareholder value by sourcing attractive investment opportunities in the Sun Belt."

Additional highlights (at June 30, 2023 or for the three months then ended, unless otherwise noted)

NAV (net asset value) per unit - $0.109 (C$0.147)

Weighted average occupancy for the quarter - 93%; occupancy at quarter-end - 95%

FFO (funds from operations) - $206,792, an increase of 36% from the prior year.

AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) - $183,081, an increase of 22% from the prior year.

Quarterly distribution paid June 30, 2023 corresponds to 57% of net income available to unitholders, 71% of FFO, and 80% of AFFO.

Rent collection for June 2023 - 99%

Net operating income margin - 52%

Debt to gross book value - 41%

A reconciliation to non-IFRS measures is set out below. For further information on the financial results as well as analysis of operational statistics, please refer to Sun's consolidated financial statements and its management's discussion and analysis for the period ended June 30, 2023, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Sun's website at www.sunresreit.com.

Conference Call

Interested parties are invited to participate in a Zoom video call with management on August 2, 2023 at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time. Please use the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83058398761?pwd=Vk9NVEI4YkxjV1BhVEdld2FsVGFhZz09

Quarterly distribution

The Board of Trustees has approved a regular quarterly distribution of C$0.00095 (0.095 Canadian cents) per unit. This distribution will be paid September 29, 2023 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on September 15, 2023, and represents an annual rate of C$0.0038 (0.38 Canadian cents) per unit.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Weighted average leased rate, FFO, AFFO, rent collection, net operating income margin, NAV per unit and debt to gross book value are key measures of performance commonly used by real estate investment trusts. They are not measures recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and do not have meanings prescribed by IFRS. Weighted average leased rate, FFO, AFFO, rent collection for March 2023, net operating income margin, NAV per unit and debt to gross book value as calculated by Sun may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Please see the table below for reconciliations to IFRS measures.



Three months ended

Six months ended





June 30



June 30





2023

2022

2023

2022

Net income attributable to unitholders $ 257,120

$ 201,005

$ 458,449

$ 370,920

Adjustments to arrive at FFO















Fair value adjustment to















investment properties

46,493



4,352



98,162



10,152

Realty taxes not accounted for under















IFRIC 21

(217,800 )

(190,200 )

(435,600 )

(380,400 ) Non-controlling interest

83,940



91,066



165,345



181,422

Deferred income taxes

45,087



51,083



88,990



96,125

Loss (gain) on foreign currency translation (8,048)



(5,431 )

(8,358 )

(3,817 ) Funds from operations (FFO)

206,792



151,875



366,988



274,402

Adjustments to arrive at AFFO















Capital expenditures

(46,493 )

(4,352 )

(98,162 )

(10,152 ) Non-controlling interest

22,782



2,132



48,099



4,974

Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) $ 183,081

$ 149,655

$ 316,925

$ 269,224



















Weighted average number of units

203,338,999



203,338,999



203,338,999



203,338,999

FFO per unit $ 0.0010

$ 0.0007

$ 0.0018

$ 0.0013

AFFO per unit $ 0.0009

$ 0.0007

$ 0.0016

$ 0.0013































June 30



December 31













2023



2022

Unitholder equity







$ 22,114,236



21,801,627

NAV per unit







$ 0.109

$ 0.107

NAV per unit (C$)







$ 0.147

$ 0.140



About Sun Residential REIT

Sun Residential Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust dated January 22, 2019, as amended and restated on March 22, 2019 and November 4, 2020. The business of Sun is to acquire multi-family residential properties in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

For further information, please contact:

Robert C. Wetenhall Jr.

Chief Executive Officer

rwetenhall@sunresreit.com

Jeffrey D. Sherman,

Chief Financial Officer

jsherman@sunresreit.com

(416) 214-2228

