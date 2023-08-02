Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.08.2023
Global Education Communities Corp. Appoints New CFO

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / Global Education Communities Corp. ("GECC" or the "Company") (TSX:GEC), (OTCQX International:GECSF) is pleased to report the appointment of Mr. Paul Harman as GECC's new Chief Financial Officer, effective August 1, 2023, to replace Mr. Hilbert Ng who is stepping down to pursue personal interests and devote more time to his family's business.

Mr. Harman holds a Chartered Accountant designation from the Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand (CAANZ). He has been GECC's Controller and Vice President of Finance since February 2021. Before joining the Company, Mr. Harman worked at KPMG in Canada and Australia.

The Company also reports the appointment of Ms. Louise Xu as Vice President, Corporate Finance. Ms. Xu has been a part of GECC's management team since 2019. Ms. Xu has a Master of Science degree with a major in Finance and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

"We welcome the additions of Mr. Harman and Ms. Xu to the Company's senior executive team. We expect a smooth succession due to Paul and Louise's extensive involvement over the past several years," commented Toby Chu, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of GECC. "We are grateful for Mr. Ng's contribution over the past six years and offer him best wishes for his future endeavours. Mr. Ng will continue working with the Company as a consultant."

For more information, contact:

Toby Chu
Chairman, President & CEO
Global Education Communities Corp.

Investor Relations Contact: 1-604-871-9909 extension 319 or | Email: info@GEChq.com

SOURCE: Global Education Communities Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/771645/Global-Education-Communities-Corp-Appoints-New-CFO

