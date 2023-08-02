Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.08.2023
02.08.2023 | 02:02
Señor Rio Tequila: A Tequila with a Cause

Actor Joe Mantegna and Debbie Medina Gach Join Forces for Señor Rio Tequila and Special Needs Kids

GILBERT, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / Legendary actor Joe Mantegna and small business owner Debbie Medina Gach shake-up the tequila industry in an unprecedented partnership! In a match made in tequila heaven, Joe and Debbie are teaming up to bring you an extraordinary experience like no other. They're working together to showcase their ultra-premium spirit where amazing flavors dance on your palate like an exquisite symphony! Crafted with meticulous care, this three-generation-old recipe dedicated to Debbie's father Senor Rio has paid careful attention to detail, Señor Rio Tequila is a testament to the artistry of tequila-making. Its small batch production ensures quality, delivering a taste that's beyond compare. From the moment you hold a bottle of Señor Rio in your hands, you'll be captivated by its striking beauty and the promise of an unforgettable experience!

Señor Rio Tequila, Tuesday, August 1, 2023, Press release picture

Jalisco International Imports Inc, Tuesday, August 1, 2023, Press release picture

Señor Rio Tequila, Tuesday, August 1, 2023, Press release picture

But there's more to this extraordinary partnership than just tequila. These two are on a mission to make a difference! For every bottle of Señor Rio Tequila sold, they'll donate $1.00 to We Care Crusade, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping children with special needs and their families. With every sip, you're not just indulging in exceptional tequila, you're also supporting a cause that spreads love, hope, and care! Get ready to immerse yourself in the magic of Señor Rio, knowing that every sip contributes to a cause that brings happiness and support to those in need. Embrace the spirit of Señor Rio and be part of the movement that celebrates flavor, compassion, and the pursuit of extraordinary moments.

Señor Rio Tequila, Tuesday, August 1, 2023, Press release picture

Señor Rio Tequila, Tuesday, August 1, 2023, Press release picture

For More Information:
https://www.senorrio.com/
Premium Tequilas | Senor Rio

Discover Senor Rio Tequila Premium Tequilas that are handcrafted one bottle at a time. Buy Anejo, Reposado, Double Barrel, Blanco, Extra Anejo, and Cafe Elegancia.

www.senorrio.com

Contact:

Debbie Medina Gach
deb@senorrio.com

SOURCE: Señor Rio Tequila

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/771095/A-Tequila-with-a-Cause

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
