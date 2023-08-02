Tangerine Paddle, a Washington, D.C.-based company, recently announced their new custom pickleball paddle and bag design service. Brands and groups of all sizes can now place customized orders. Customers can expect fun and colorful gear, which has been the driving force of Tangerine's continued growth.

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2023) - With the increasing popularity of pickleball, the demand for custom pickleball paddle and bag design services has grown in tandem. In order to meet that demand, Tangerine, a premium pickleball paddle and bag company, has announced that they are taking on the challenge of becoming the leading provider of custom pickleball products.

For more information, please visit https://tangerinepaddle.com/pages/custom-pickleball-paddles-bags.

According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association's 2023 Topline Participation Report, pickleball is currently the fastest-growing sport in America and has maintained this position for three years in a row. The number of pickleball players has grown from 4.8 million in 2021 to 8.9 million in 2022.

Although there has been a growing interest in professional pickleball, Tangerine believes that there is also great value in the sport as a recreational activity. Their paddles, in particular, were designed so that players of all levels can add quality and color to their game. All paddles feature an elongated face for improved power, a soft grip for added comfort, and are lightweight for improved hand-speed.

Tangerine is also known for their unique canvas pickleball bags that have been featured in Vogue, The New York Times, Cosmopolitan, and more. The bags feature a built-in sidecar that can carry up to two paddles. The interior is lined with water-resistant nylon mesh and contains multiple open-topped pouches, a zipper-enclosed pocket, and a water bottle sleeve, which allows users to fit a wide range of equipment and accessories into the bags.

To create a custom-printed paddle or bag, interested parties can send Tangerine their preferred Pantone colors, along with any pre-existing designs that they would like added to the gear.

With the latest announcement, Tangerine says that it remains passionate about helping customers enjoy all the fun that pickleball has to offer.

"We created Tangerine because we love spending time outside playing pickleball with friends and looking good doing it," says co-founder Carly Llewellyn. "We knew that there are others who love pickleball for the same reasons, so we wanted to create a brand and products that reflect that spirit of fun, camaraderie, and friendly competition."

